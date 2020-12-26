Best and worst of WWE SmackDown - Big E shares a special moment with Corey Graves, Big mistake with Bianca Belair?

WWE SmackDown this week definitely had a lot more highlights than lows, and it was the perfect festive episode for wrestling fans.

There were only a few things that did not quite hit the mark and we will talk about the 'Best and Worst' from WWE SmackDown in this very article.

Be sure to share your own best and your worst from WWE SmackDown this week, and also what are the components that you believe have made WWE SmackDown the show to watch, in 2020?

#1 Best: WWE SmackDown goes off the air with Big E being crowned the new Intercontinental Champion

The hottest tag trio in the last decade was split up so that Big E could get his big moment on WWE SmackDown, following the main event. In fact, when Big E won the Intercontinental Championship, he even had a very intense moment with the voice of the WWE SmackDown brand, Corey Graves, dropping his comedic avatar.

One has to believe that the main event was a lumberjack match so that Big E could be hoisted on the shoulders of the WWE SmackDown locker room, as they celebrated his big victory. We saw the build to this moment with Paul Heyman, where the latter stated that his achievements would overshadow those of The New Day, just like Reigns' current avatar overshadows anything he did with The Shield.

Everything was just perfect about the WWE SmackDown main event match, and Sami Zayn deserves all the plaudits in the world for playing a cowardly heel to perfection.

Did you catch the tackle on the WWE SmackDown ramp from Apollo Crews? Did you catch the backstage interaction between Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn?

Which route do you think the WWE SmackDown creative team will traverse?