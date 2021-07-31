Best and Worst of SmackDown: Face and heel turn in 1 night, Champion's title reign too boring to continue?

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown. It might be slightly unprecedented that we have more "worst" than "bests" this week, especially since the overall episode was fun to watch.

There were a lot of good moments and it went by well, but when you really break it down, there were a handful of flaws on this episode of SmackDown that were undeniable. Here are the best and worst aspects of the show this week:

#1. Best: Heel and face turn from Sasha Banks on SmackDown

Bianca Belair came out on SmackDown and was interviewed by Kayla Braxton. While we were expecting a Sasha Banks return, Carmella and Zelina Vega's entrances proved to be a bit deflating.

Vega challenged Belair and the SmackDown Women's Champion accepted. However, Carmella and Vega proceeded to beat her down, prompting Sasha Banks' return to SmackDown after nearly four months away. She's back to her old look again and it appeared that she had turned face.

When she helped Bianca Belair up, the face turn was confirmed. Later on, Sonya Deville said that the main event of SmackDown would be Belair and Banks taking on Zelina Vega and Carmella.

It was obvious that the babyfaces were going to win, with Banks tapping Carmella out. All was going well and Bianca Belair was celebrating, only to be met with a backstabber from Sasha Banks. The former SmackDown Women's Champion launched an assault on Belair and the show ended with Banks lifting the Women's title.

It was a face and heel turn in one night - something we rarely see in WWE. But Sasha Banks' return was a much-needed boost to the women's division on SmackDown, which is why it was a welcome one. It was undoubtedly one of the best parts of the show.

