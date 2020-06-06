Best and worst of WWE SmackDown - Major breakup angle teased, Babyfaces act as heels

This week on WWE SmackDown, Miz and Morrison took things too far with Braun Strowman.

SmackDown saw Braun Strowman returning to his roots once again, flipping vans over like he used to.

SmackDown saw two whole hours of bone-crushing, window-smashing, van-flipping action

I will say this with all my heart, ladies, and gentlemen of the WWE Universe who religiously tune in to RAW, NXT, and SmackDown on a weekly basis. SmackDown is quickly becoming my favorite WWE show because of the amazing stories the brand seems to be telling.

There was genuinely a lot to like about this week's show and yes, there were some things that I did not particularly care for either. I shall delve into both in this week's article and I invite you to do the same, writing down your thoughts about SmackDown in the comments below.

In any case, let me take a few minutes of your precious time and help you delve into what happened on SmackDown this week, separating the good from the bad, in the process.

#1 Best: A big breakup angle is teased on SmackDown

So, you think that just because Sasha Banks and Bayley won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on SmackDown, they are back to normal again and that all their issues will be put aside, once and for all? No, sir or ma'am, you are mistaken if you think so because the real drama is bound to begin now on SmackDown, on a weekly basis.

You may read all my thoughts on why Sasha Banks and Bayley became the WWE Women's Champions right here. But it's very telling that there was a point in the match, where Sasha Banks had the match won but Bayley would step in to make things very complicated indeed. SmackDown is telling a fantastic story about these two women slowly unraveling at the seams, and I am willing to go along for the ride.

Will you guys miss Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as Champions, going forward?

