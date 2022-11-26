Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series: Major betrayal teased within The Bloodline, big mistake made in epic new storyline

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst of SmackDown before Survivor Series 2022. It was another great episode and one of the better go-home episodes - something that WWE has been weak at generally.

There were big returns, teases, and storylines, with new alliances being formed and major betrayals waiting to happen. Before we get any further, a shout-out to Bray Wyatt, who has always been a "best" since his return this October, everything he touches has turned to gold.

#3. Best: The Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn storyline

The Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn storyline has begun on SmackDown, and WWE has begun to plant seeds for their future tag team run and reunion. It started with Jey Uso eavesdropping on their conversation, where Owens hinted at Zayn betraying The Bloodline before they did the same to him.

Later in the main event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had yet another confrontation, with the two men trying their best not to lay their hands on each other. It was brilliant storytelling, and we love its direction.

#2. Worst: The nature of Braun Strowman's loss on SmackDown

While we loved the story itself, the nature of Braun Strowman losing on SmackDown was a bit bizarre. Ricochet secured a roll-up pin and won over Strowman in the semi-finals of the World Cup after Imperium interfered and distracted The Monster of All Monsters.

A roll-up pin wasn't the best way to hand Strowman his first loss in 18 months. It would have been better if a steel chair was used or even a count-out. The finish was a major mistake.

#2. Best: The actual storyline between Braun Strowman and Ricochet

While the finish was bad, the story itself was nicely told. For one, it revealed how desperate Gunther was to ensure that Strowman wasn't his next Intercontinental Title opponent.

Secondly, Ricochet didn't like Braun Strowman, but the moment where he was morally torn to do the right thing and help his rival or ignore it was brilliant storytelling.

Eventually, Ricochet helped Strowman, and the real-life controversy caused by Strowman's tweets has now turned into a storyline. You can be sure that Gunther will get those hands sooner rather than later.

#1. Worst: Lack of credibility for Shotzi

Perhaps the weakest point of SmackDown was the women's title storyline. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacking Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez caused the latter an injury to the hand ahead of their tag team match.

Rodriguez came out for the match mid-way anyway and suffered a defeat. It was lazy storytelling, with little effort to build credibility in Shotzi as a title contender.

#1. Best: Becky Lynch - the obvious but correct choice for WarGames

Becky Lynch returned to WWE on the opening segment of SmackDown after Bianca Belair announced her as the final member of her team for WarGames. It was an obvious pick, but it was also the right one.

Anybody other than Lynch and Sasha Banks would have received a bad crowd reaction, so it was a smart move. Despite the obviousness of it, the return built up a lot of hype for the Women's WarGames match.

