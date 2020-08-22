There was a lot of hype around WWE SmackDown this week, especially if you consider that this was the first time that an episode of WWE SmackDown was aired from the ThunderDome. It was amply clear during the course of the action that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard decided to focus more on the sizzle instead of the steak this week, possibly leaving the storytelling for WWE SummerSlam 2020.

That said, it wasn't necessarily a bad show because there was certainly a lot of good on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. It just wasn't the perfect episode of WWE SmackDown we expected after Tweets such as these, from industry insiders.

Heard that throughout the weekend, WWE has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”.



They are treating this ThunderDome as a restart of sorts. Expect a return or 2 along with some new storylines ideas. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 21, 2020

#1 Best: Sonya Deville cuts the best promo of her career on WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville has had quite the week and that is putting it mildly if you've followed all the developments with the intruder who broke into her home. It was a strange decision to include the incident on WWE SmackDown, considering that Mandy Rose, her real-life best friend was at home with her when the intruder broke in, and Dana Brooke only spoke to Sonya Deville about it, but a degree of kayfabe must be maintained to tell the story in the right manner.

One wonders if the new stipulation where someone has to leave WWE after SummerSlam is to ensure that Sonya Deville has some time to recover after her scarring incident, or whether she is going to focus on acting opportunities as she has stated in the past in interviews.

That said, what a promo that was from Sonya Deville. If nothing else, she may have a career behind the commentary desk, if she ever decides to follow that route.