Who is the best wrestler in WWE right now?

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Who is the best wrestler in WWE right now - that is a question that is open-ended, subjective, and bound to evoke controversy among the WWE Universe. To be the best wrestler in WWE, there are various ingredients needed to be deemed one.

In WWE, a Superstar's success mostly depends on his talent - on the mic, in the right, and connecting with the fans; but a lot also depends on how much patience and effort WWE's creative team and top bosses show on the Superstar.

A Superstar is deemed the best wrestler in WWE not by dirt sheet writers or journalists; it's the fans who decide who is the best wrestler in WWE,

In this article, we are going to consider just the in-ring abilities that a WWE wrestler has shown over the recent months. This list will include Superstars of the main roster (RAW and SmackDown), and limited to just male Superstars from both rosters.

Here, we look at who is the best wrestler in the WWE right now.

#5 The Usos

Technically, this list is about one wrestler, but we're going to consider the Uso twins - Jimmy and Jey, as one, just like they show their incredible teamwork and high-flying abilities on SmackDown, wowing the audiences at almost every PPV.

The Usos have had a stellar career in the WWE so far, having won 5 tag team titles since debut back in 2010. The Usos and The New Day have had great matches on SmackDown as well as on PPVs over the last few years, firmly establishing that the SmackDown tag team division is miles ahead of RAW in terms of talent and putting on a great show.

Jimmy and Jey are regarded as the best wrestlers in the WWE right now thanks to their versatility and their ability to mix it up and put on a great show with big opponents who use brute force (like the Bludgeon Brothers), to agile, quick wrestlers (like The New Day).

Double Superkicks, Pop-Up Samoan Drop, to their finisher The Uso Splash, The Usos have a variety of offenses that they can use on their opponents.

