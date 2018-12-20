×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Who is the best wrestler in WWE right now?

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
727   //    20 Dec 2018, 18:47 IST

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor
Seth Rollins and Finn Balor

Who is the best wrestler in WWE right now - that is a question that is open-ended, subjective, and bound to evoke controversy among the WWE Universe. To be the best wrestler in WWE, there are various ingredients needed to be deemed one.

In WWE, a Superstar's success mostly depends on his talent - on the mic, in the right, and connecting with the fans; but a lot also depends on how much patience and effort WWE's creative team and top bosses show on the Superstar.

A Superstar is deemed the best wrestler in WWE not by dirt sheet writers or journalists; it's the fans who decide who is the best wrestler in WWE,

In this article, we are going to consider just the in-ring abilities that a WWE wrestler has shown over the recent months. This list will include Superstars of the main roster (RAW and SmackDown), and limited to just male Superstars from both rosters.

Here, we look at who is the best wrestler in the WWE right now.

#5 The Usos

Technically, this list is about one wrestler, but we're going to consider the Uso twins - Jimmy and Jey, as one, just like they show their incredible teamwork and high-flying abilities on SmackDown, wowing the audiences at almost every PPV.

The Usos have had a stellar career in the WWE so far, having won 5 tag team titles since debut back in 2010. The Usos and The New Day have had great matches on SmackDown as well as on PPVs over the last few years, firmly establishing that the SmackDown tag team division is miles ahead of RAW in terms of talent and putting on a great show.

Jimmy and Jey are regarded as the best wrestlers in the WWE right now thanks to their versatility and their ability to mix it up and put on a great show with big opponents who use brute force (like the Bludgeon Brothers), to agile, quick wrestlers (like The New Day).

Double Superkicks, Pop-Up Samoan Drop, to their finisher The Uso Splash, The Usos have a variety of offenses that they can use on their opponents.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins AJ Styles
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5  wrestlers who are overrated and 5 who are underrated...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Seth Rollins is the best wrestler in The Shield
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Superstars in WWE right now
RELATED STORY
5 Most protected wrestlers in WWE right now
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: The notion that fans shouldn’t...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had a great 2018
RELATED STORY
2 WWE Superstars Who Got Fired On TV and 2 Who Actually...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who should win the Universal Championship in...
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers WWE Should Sign Right Now
RELATED STORY
6 WWE double champions who are still on the main roster
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us