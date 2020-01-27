Beth Phoenix shares hilarious joke following her and husband Edge's Royal Rumble returns

Beth Phoenix and Edge both returned to the Royal Rumble!

Last night's Royal Rumble saw many monumental returns, with one Hall of Fame husband and wife pairing, both finishing third in their respective matches after coming back to WWE in the 30-person matches.

Edge shocked the world by returning after almost a decade, having been forced to retire due to injury. Meanwhile, current NXT commentator, 'The Glamazon' Beth Phoenix would also return to the ring and have a stellar showing in the Women's Royal Rumble despite suffering a very nasty injury that saw her lose a lot of blood.

Well, the Hall of Famer's injury definitely didn't affect her sense of humour, with Phoenix posting a hilarious joke about the couple getting a babysitter on Sunday.

You can see the joke below, from Beth Phoenix's Twitter account.

Me: Hey Adam...I got a sitter for Sunday...what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR : #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/N3MYIsGB71 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the video of Edge's return has taken the world by storm, going viral with two million views within 14 hours. You can watch the moment The Rated-R Superstar made his monumental return to WWE below.

