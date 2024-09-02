Betrayed by a close ally, teased WWE storyline not happening? 4 predictions for Cody Rhodes for the rest of 2024

WWE has tons of top stars at the moment. RAW has big names such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Damian Priest, among others. On the other hand, SmackDown is loaded with numerous big names too.

The blue brand houses Roman Reigns, arguably the biggest name of them all. The show also features the likes of Bayley, Nia Jax, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Bianca Belair. Perhaps the most beloved star of them all is Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is on top in World Wrestling Entertainment. He is the world champion of the most-viewed brand in the company, which apparently means he leads the company. Due to the promotion being the biggest in the world, Cody essentially leads the entire industry.

With just under four months left of 2024, it should be interesting to see what the remainder of the year has in store for The American Nightmare. This article will offer four predictions on what could happen to the son of The Son of a Plumber before 2025.

Below are four predictions for Cody Rhodes in WWE for the rest of 2024.

#4. He will eventually get betrayed by Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes has several high-profile friends in WWE. He is known to be aligned with Randy Orton, a former mentor of his. Cody has also been close to Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and even Kevin Owens.

It is with Owens that things become a bit complicated. Cody wanted to be a good friend to Kevin Owens and offered him an Undisputed WWE Title match. Owens pushed back, but eventually accepted. Many expected a heel turn to follow, but as of Bash in Berlin, Kevin remained a loyal and true friend.

However, that might not last for the rest of 2024. Kevin could inevitably turn on The American Nightmare and could do so in a brutal fashion. The Prizefighter is too close to the world title now to not do anything it takes to win the gold. That could mean an apron Powerbomb to his soon-to-be former friend.

#3. Cody Rhodes will be targeted by The Rock before 2024 ends

The Rock is a huge star. Not only is he a multi-time WWE Champion, but he has found unprecedented success in Hollywood. Despite that success, he managed to return to the promotion earlier this year, where he became a heel known as The Final Boss.

Cody Rhodes was The Rock's primary enemy. While Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Title, he was unable to actually defeat The Rock in their tag team match the night prior. The Rock then made a big promise on RAW after WrestleMania.

The People's Champion said he was coming back for Cody and the world title. While this could happen in 2025, it would more than likely happen before 2024 ends. In fact, Cody could be laid out by The Final Boss as soon as on SmackDown this week. Regardless of when he will likely appear in the next few months.

#2. He won't feud with Randy Orton despite teases

Randy Orton is an icon in pro wrestling. He has been part of WWE's main roster for an astounding 22 years. While someone such as John Cena or Rey Mysterio debuted that same year, both have spent extensive amounts of time away from the promotion.

Outside of being away because of injuries, including a long stretch that ended in 2023, Orton has been consistent the entire time. Ever since returning at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Randy has been an ally to his former protege Cody Rhodes. Despite that, there have been some teases hinting at the two feuding.

Those hints might end up being just that, and there would be no actual feud. Cody recently noted that there were no plans for the two to feud. While the teases could lead to something eventually, it probably won't be in 2024.

#1. Rhodes will spend the rest of the year as Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion and has been for quite some time now. He managed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Sunday. This ended a near-four-year run with the gold.

While The American Nightmare is nowhere close to hitting a four-year milestone himself, he has held the gold since April. In that time, he's successfully defended the coveted WWE belt against AJ Styles on two separate occasions, Solo Sikoa, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens.

Cody will certainly be defending his belt multiple times before 2024 comes to an end, but he will not lose it. Instead, Rhodes will hold onto his prized title until sometime in 2025, when it may be The Rock who ends up taking it. Regardless, Cody holds it throughout 2024.

