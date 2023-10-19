Bianca Belair to attack 34-year-old wrestler on WWE SmackDown upon her return? Analyzing the possibility

Bianca Belair has been out of the spotlight for well over a month due to an injury resulting from an assault by Damage CTRL. However, current reports indicate that her return may occur in the forthcoming edition of SmackDown.

Bianca's return following her hiatus could lead her to shift her focus towards Bayley, should she make her comeback on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Belair last performed in the ring during the August 18 edition of SmackDown, where she and Charlotte Flair emerged victorious against Damage CTRL. Later in the episode, she was attacked by Damage CTRL, and her knee deliberately targeted, leading to her being written off television.

The EST of WWE now has a bone to pick with Damage CTRL, and Bayley could become the subject of her focus once Belair returns to the ring.

The existing animosity between the two women was substantial during their previous encounter. There is a possibility of a rematch in a head-to-head confrontation at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel scheduled for next month, where Belair is slated to perform at the event.

What was Bianca Belair up to amid her hiatus from WWE?

Bianca Belair is utilising her hiatus from WWE to engage in personal endeavours, and pursue non-competitive ventures. She recently gave an interview to Metro, where she discussed the reasons behind her ongoing absence, and provided insights into her activities since August.

She explained:

"Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us that I'm so excited about, it has to do with the future. I'm trying to write a children's book as well. I just started binge-watching it [Temptation Island], and I brought [Montez] along. At one point, the girls were putting their hands on a guy, and I was like, 'Take your hand off of him!' and I was hitting him." [H/T Yahoo]

Bianca Belair received critical acclaim throughout her rather unprecedented reigns as the WWE Raw Women's Champion for her outstanding efforts in embodying the values and image of the Stamford-based promotion. According to reports, the officials were impressed with the favourable media coverage she received.

it is to be seen now what more she brings to the table when she finally makes her return.

