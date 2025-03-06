Bianca Belair not the major WWE name behind Jade Cargill's attack on Naomi? Exploring shocking reason behind Elimination Chamber return

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has finally returned to television after a long hiatus. The former AEW star had suffered multiple injuries after a backstage attack in November last year.

The Storm made her electrifying return during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and shockingly went after Naomi, seemingly revealing that the latter was behind the attack. Bianca Belair was visibly heartbroken after Cargill assaulted her tag team partner. It seems like The EST does not want to believe that the real-life Bloodline member could be the actual culprit. The Glow might be in cahoots with none other than Bayley, and the two could have been playing Belair all this while.

For those unaware, Jade Cargill was supposed to wrestle in last year's Women's Survivor Series: WarGames Match. However, Bayley took her spot after the 32-year-old was sidelined following the backstage attack. It should be noted that The Role Model and The Glow were the only people who benefitted from Cargill's absence.

Cargill might be unaware of Bayley being the mastermind behind the attack. The Storm might have only figured out that Naomi was the assailant, and this could be the main reason for her return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The former TBS Champion might still be figuring out why her former friend did such a thing. Conversely, she could think that The Glow did it to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair.

It should also be noted that for weeks Bayley and Naomi tried to convince Belair that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were the assailants. So The EST does not seem to be involved in Cargill's attack. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Bill Apter talked about Jade Cargill's attack on Naomi at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said he was not a fan of WWE playing Jade Cargill's entrance theme before the attack. Apter also questioned the creative team's decision to bring The Storm out in her wrestling gear.

However, the wrestling veteran liked the brutality of the segment, as he believed the assault looked real.

"There's something I don't like here. When there is gonna be a sneak attack or somebody running in, why play their theme music? Number One. Number two, she had her wrestling gear on. So, didn't Naomi see her backstage, maybe? But it looked like a shoot to me. It was so stiff, like, what Jade and Naomi went through there. I was like, 'Oh my god.' This was like real. It was so good!" he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jade Cargill and Naomi's feud.

