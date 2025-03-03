WWE shares heartbreaking footage of Bianca Belair during Naomi's attack; potential hint dropped

WWE shared new footage of Bianca Belair's reaction to Jade Cargill's attack on Naomi during Elimination Chamber 2025. Cargill was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of SmackDown and returned at the premium live event over the weekend.

The Storm used to be in a tag team with Bianca Belair, but was replaced by Naomi following the attack. The EST and The Glow were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions before losing the titles to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last Monday night on WWE RAW.

Morgan and Rodriguez have been accused of being responsible for Cargill's attack, but the 32-year-old went after Naomi at Elimination Chamber. Belair was in her pod during the attack and the promotion shared footage of her heartbreaking reaction.

Belair also shouted at Cargill to go after Liv Morgan during the attack, suggesting that the veteran still believes that the 30-year-old was the culprit.

Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Rhea Ripley will defend the title against IYO SKY tonight on WWE RAW.

Bianca Belair comments on Jade Cargill's shocking return to WWE

WWE star Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on Jade Cargill's return at Elimination Chamber 2025.

In an interview after the match, the 35-year-old stated she was confused following her former tag team partner's return. Belair suggested that she needed to talk to both stars to figure out what happened.

"I was so confused. Honestly, I was very confused. I felt like I still need answers for that. I didn't understand what was happening. Naomi and I were very sure that Liv did that. And Naomi pushed to me that Liv and Raquel did that. But when I got back to my match, Naomi wasn't there because she was stretched without, and Jade wasn't there. So, I feel like I need to talk to both of them before I jump to conclusions right now," she said. [From 0:50 to 1:15]

You can check out the veteran's comments in the video below:

Cargill did not attack anyone else besides Naomi during her surprising return at Elimination Chamber. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the storyline moving forward.

