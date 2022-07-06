"It's happening again!" - Bianca Belair reacts to being nominated for an ESPY award, encourages fans to vote

Bianca Belair has been nominated for another ESPY award for WWE's Moment of the Year.

She won the ESPY last year alongside Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 where Belair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship. Banks and Belair were the first black women to main event WrestleMania.

The EST is in the running for an ESPY this year also following her victory over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. In a match that got rave reviews, Bianca Belair defeated Big Time Becks and became the new RAW Women's Champion.

Bianca took to Twitter today to encourage members of the WWE Universe to vote for her. She noted that fans have been with her all year long and asked them to vote for her victory at WrestleMania 38 as WWE's Moment of the Year.

Wrestling fans respond to Bianca Belair asking for their vote

The best WWE moment of the year will be determined in a bracket-style tournament. The tournament is now in the second-round and her moment is currently up against The Undertaker's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in the voting.

Fans have already responded to her recent tweet and said that they voted for the RAW Women's Champion. Some added that they want to see Belair become a two-time ESPY award winner.

The two-time women's champion has become a fan-favorite and sometimes it has drawbacks. She recently spoke about an incident that occurred with a fan following a WWE Live Event and asked them to show some boundaries. You can read about her scary incident with a fan here.

