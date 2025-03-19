Bianca Belair to be pulled from WrestleMania 41 after WWE star puts her out of commission? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair earned her ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Now, she will be facing IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. However, there is a chance that the company may have to pull Belair off The Show of Shows if Rhea Ripley injures her.

Ad

On this week's episode of RAW, IYO SKY and Bianca Belair signed the contract for their upcoming World Title match in Las Vegas. Shortly after, Rhea Ripley entered the arena and once again accused Belair of helping SKY dethrone her on the March 3rd episode of the red show.

This led to a scuffle where The Eradicator destroyed both SKY and Belair, following which she forcibly put her signature on the 'Mania contract. The Women’s World Champion and her challenger followed Mami backstage and the trio brawled once again.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

While RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has told Mami that things don’t work this way, The Eradicator is pressuring him to put her in the match officially. In case the GM doesn’t listen, there is a chance that Ripley could ambush Bianca Belair backstage and injure her. This could result in the company being forced to take The EST of WWE off the match card for WrestleMania 41.

If this happens, the Stamford-based promotion may give Rhea Ripley an official title rematch in Las Vegas as they would still need a challenger for IYO SKY. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Two-time WWE Champion to attack Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41?

When Bianca Belair won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, she also went through an emotionally draining experience when she saw Jade Cargill attack Naomi. The Storm had been on a hiatus after she was ambushed by a mystery assailant back in November 2024. The episode of SmackDown that followed EC saw The Glow take responsibility for the attack.

Ad

The two-time WWE Champion said she did it for Belair. The real-life Bloodline member portrayed Cargill as a parasite who was freeloading on Belair’s hard work and experience. However, this only made Naomi's former tag team partner abandon her. Moreover, when The Storm entered the arena to attack The Glow, The EST didn’t stop her.

Thus, while the former SmackDown Women's Champion, in her eyes, tried to help Bianca Belair, the latter has now turned her back on her. This could lead a frustrated Naomi to attack Belair during her Women’s World Championship match at 'Mania. This would also mark The Glow's prominent heel turn. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Belair. WrestleMania 41 is 32 nights away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback