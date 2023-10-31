Bianca Belair reveals an interesting secret ahead of WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has revealed an interesting secret ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The EST is scheduled to square off against Bayley this Friday night on SmackDown. Belair will then face The Role Model's stablemate, Iyo Sky, for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel.

Belair captured the title at SummerSlam, but Iyo Sky immediately cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the title. She went on hiatus from the company following the loss but recently returned on SmackDown and is now ready for another shot at the title on November 4.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW in South Carolina, Bianca Belair took to her Instagram story to reveal an interesting secret. The SmackDown star is known for making her own gear but revealed on social media that she has no idea what she is doing regarding sewing.

Belair shares a humorous "secret" on social media.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley claims Bianca Belair is the 2nd best female WWE star ever

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently praised Bianca Belair after she learned she could not select herself as the greatest female superstar of all time.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ripley was asked who she believes is the greatest female wrestler ever. The Eradicator picked herself first and noted that Mami is always on top in her response. However, she eventually decided to name The EST as the second-best female star in history:

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [0:39 – 0:56]

Both Belair and Ripley have established themselves as stars on the main roster. Ripley is in the middle of a dominant reign as Women's World Champion, while Belair has an opportunity to win gold once again at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if both stars leave the premium live event this weekend as champions.

