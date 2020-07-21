Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 steps to make that happen

In 2020, WWE has been experiencing many hurdles that has decreased overall fan interest. As shown by the ratings, the COVID-19 pandemic — which has caused a live audience of little to none — has sucked up the energy of the product like a vacuum. In addition, the decline of ratings and live audience restriction has not given a fair presentation for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Braun Strowman, which has ultimately caused their reigns to lose some shine.

As the hope for crowds to return by the end of the year, the emphasis should be to develop a new echelon of top stars to prevent having to go to the well for old names. At WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were used in hopes to provide torch-passing moments. However, the arena was empty, and the purpose of creating the stars of the future was severely thwarted.

Currently at the second half of 2020, WWE has another opportunity to build a new set of stars. For the RAW Women's Championship, Asuka has experienced a resurgence of her character by winning the Money in the Bank match, which she subsequently traded in as Becky Lynch was forced to relinquish due to being pregnant. While Asuka is justly receiving a title push, WWE is in dire need of developing new "larger than life" stars for the future.

Bianca Belair is a ready-made talent who checks every box of the checklist — talent, athleticism, charisma, and promo skills. As a result, she should undoubtedly be the face of the women's division, receiving a sizable push to elevate her character inside of being underutilized currently on television. Similar to the booking of WrestleMania 36, a legendary or typically protected name should be used to pass the torch to Belair. This person should be Charlotte Flair.

Here are five steps to lead to a Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair match for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37.

#1 Asuka defeats Shayna Baszler at WWE Survivor Series

With Shayna Baszler returning to WWE television, she can be a dominant heel to make Asuka look good. For the foreseeable future, Baszler should dominate talent to continue building heat for her character. Currently, Asuka is feuding with Sasha Banks, and the two competed at Extreme Rules against each other for the Raw Women's Championship. The end of the match saw Banks "winning" the title after Bayley took the referee shirt off of the official and administered the three count instead. Moreover, this was following Banks hitting Asuka with the Women's tag team title.

Both Banks and Asuka are set to settle it out next week on RAW for the title.

Advertisement

As a result of the potential storyline brewing between Banks and Bayley, there is no need for Banks to win the title after the controversial finish at Extreme Rules. If she does, it should only be for a few weeks, with Asuka regaining the championship before WWE SummerSlam. This week on RAW we also saw Shayna Baszler have an interest in the feud between the Golden Role Models and The Kabuki Warriors.

Come Survivor Series, Asuka and Baszler should have enough momentum from their respective pushes to make a match between the two must-see. Asuka should win this match, continuing her push as a babyface.