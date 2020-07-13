Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on the WWE's The Bump and he spoke about a variety of topics including his reaction on seeing Drew McIntyre back in the locker room.

Drew McIntyre had been released by WWE in 2014. After leaving the company, Drew McIntyre worked for various other promotions including Evolve and Impact Wrestling. After improving his game and making a name for himself outside WWE, The Scottish Psychopath returned to WWE in 2017.

Initially, McIntyre worked in NXT, even becoming the NXT Champion. He returned to the WWE main roster in 2018 and was soon paired up with Dolph Ziggler.

The reason why Drew McIntyre wanted to get rid of a lot of people in the locker room

Ziggler also revealed that the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wanted to get rid of the people who were doing three-quarters speed. Drew McIntyre wanted everyone to give it their absolute best.

Here is what Dolph Ziggler had to say about his reaction seeing Drew McIntyre back in the locker room:

"I see him backstage at RAW, and I was like, 'Man, I remember seeing this guy, and I like seeing him around.' I really enjoyed that he wanted to get rid of a lot of people in the locker room who were going three-quarters speed. He wanted everyone to go 100 percent. He goes, 'We need to get rid of these hangers-on.' I said, 'I have a great idea: let's make this happen [and become a tag-team]. If I wanted to have someone have my back and get some things done around here, it was him. I'm very proud of him. No matter what I say." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

After having a strong run as a tag-team, the duo was eventually separated. Both men will now face each other at the upcoming WWE PPV called Extreme Rules; Horror Show.

Dolph Ziggler has claimed on RAW that he is responsible for Drew McIntyre's success. While that may or may not be true, Ziggler will finally get a chance to prove his mettle against Drew McIntyre in their WWE Championship match.