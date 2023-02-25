Big championship bout, challenging retired Hall of Famer - 5 potential matches for Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest stars of WWE today. She's currently a member of Monday Night RAW, where she's one of the most popular superstars in the entire promotion.

The Man has made a lot of history during her tenure in the company. She's the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in history, a former SmackDown Women's Champion, and the first woman to ever compete in and then win the main event of WrestleMania.

Despite her impressive accolades, The Man hasn't yet had a bout announced for WrestleMania Hollywood. Fans are clamoring for more information on what she'll do on The Show of Shows, but for now, only time will tell.

This article will dive into a handful of potential bouts she could have at the prestigious event. This includes competing against a long-time rival, battling a legendary Hall of Famer, or even taking on a returning star who underwent a major name change.

Below are five potential matches for Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Bayley and Becky Lynch could have a blow-off match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch and Bayley

Bayley is one of the most successful stars in WWE history, especially in the women's division. She, alongside Becky, helped usher in Diva's Revolution, which was later rebranded as the Women's Evolution.

The Role Model and The Man go back around a decade, but the animosity towards each other never truly took off until last year. They've battled each other regularly ever since, with Becky doing her best to take down Damage CTRL.

The two last squared off in a Steel Cage Match on RAW and then in a Triple Threat Match with Bianca Belair, also included. Given that their issues still don't seem to be resolved, they could finally settle their differences in a blow-off match at The Show of Shows. Perhaps they could clash in a Last Woman Standing or Hell in a Cell Match?

#4. She could team up with Lita to fight Damage CTRL

As noted, Becky Lynch and Bayley clashed in a Steel Cage Match on WWE RAW just a few weeks ago. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai interfered in the match despite the structure being meant to prevent that behavior, but The Man had an ace up her sleeve.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her big return, rushing down to the ring to fight off the vicious stable. Her doing so allowed Becky to win the bout. Lita then appeared on the latest episode of RAW alongside Lynch, with both clarifying that they want the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Lita and Lynch are scheduled to challenge for the belts on the next episode of the red brand. If they win, Damage CTRL may want a rematch at WrestleMania. If they lose, a rematch could still happen at The Show of Shows.

#3. Becky Lynch could have a match against Piper Niven

Piper Niven

Piper Niven is one of the most intimidating female superstars in WWE. The former 24/7 Champion joined the main roster under an unusual gimmick named Doudrop. Thankfully, that has been dropped in favor of the persona that first caught success in the company, to begin with.

Becky Lynch and Piper Niven aren't strangers. The two European stars clashed over a year ago at the 2022 Royal Rumble event. Their bout ultimately ended with The Man retaining her title, although most of the fan focus was on the WrestleMania sign catching fire.

The powerful Scot and the Irish Lass Kicker could have a rematch at WWE WrestleMania this year. They have good chemistry and built-in history, but Piper is far more credible now that she's dropped the Doudrop name and gimmick. Could Niven conquer Lynch this time around?

#2. Lita & The Man could fight each other at WrestleMania

As noted, Lita helped Becky Lynch stand up to Damage CTRL on WWE RAW. Despite that, the two weren't always entirely on the same page. In fact, the Hall of Famer and The Man were enemies this time a year ago.

Lita returned to the 2022 Royal Rumble and made her goal of winning the RAW Women's Championship clear. When she came up short, she challenged Lynch for the title at Elimination Chamber that same year.

The two are seemingly over their bad blood, but there's always a chance of lingering resentment. The confident Lynch could be annoyed at Lita's return and even claim she's trying to steal the spotlight.

On the other hand, Lita may want to prove she can hang with Becky by once again trying to defeat her at the biggest show on the grandest stage.

#1. Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch is a dream match for many

Trish Stratus

For quite some time, Trish Stratus was considered the greatest female superstar in WWE history. The star of the Attitude & Ruthless Aggression Eras is still widely regarded as one of the best of all time, if not the best.

The former WWE Women's Champion has recently been a hot topic among fans. She's been rumored to appear on RAW several times but still hasn't shown up. With that being said, if she plans to appear, it could mean that a return match is on the horizon.

If Stratus is going to return to the ring, a few matches could be as meaningful or as big as Trish vs. Becky. The Man has been the top female superstar for the past half-decade and arguably ever, making for an exciting clash between the two different generations.

