Big E to get help from a real-life Bloodline member against The New Day? Exploring the possibility

It has been a few months now since Big E was ostracized by The New Day. Since he was kicked out, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have done nothing but bad-mouth him. Taking this into consideration, the former WWE Champion might want revenge, but he will need help. So, could he find an ally in a real-life Bloodline member?

The answer to this question is quite possibly "Yes," as it has everything to do with real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu. Although he is not signed to WWE, Fatu has been linked with the company. However, the main reason why this is a possibility is a recent reaction the 25-year-old shared to an action by Kofi Kingston on RAW.

On this week's RAW, The New Day took on the LWO in a Tornado Tag Team match. During their entrance, Kofi Kingston saw a fan with a Zilla Fatu foam thumb. This seemed to annoy Kingston, who pulled it off the fan and threw it away. Fatu saw this on TV and vowed to beat up Woods and Kingston the next time he saw them.

This is more than enough reason for Big E to side with the young wrestler, should he make his WWE debut soon. He could potentially team up with Fatu or act as his manager against The New Day in case he is not cleared for an in-ring return.

That being said, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. There is no telling if Big E will team up with Fatu, let alone if the latter will join WWE.

Big E has been focusing on his career outside the squared circle

As mentioned earlier, Big E's return to the ring is in doubt. While it would be great to see him don his ring gear again, he is yet to be cleared, and it has been three years since he suffered a neck injury. Nevertheless, he has been thriving outside the squared circle.

Not only does E serve as a panelist at WWE Premium Live Events, but he has also been focusing on his acting career. He voiced a character in the animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," and recently, he announced that he would be a part of the family comedy F+.

It's great to know that the 39-year-old is finding success in other avenues. He is an incredibly talented individual and is finally being recognized for his ability. It will be interesting to see what he does next.

