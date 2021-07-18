Big E may become world champion in a few hours: Here's how

Big E has had a very successful career, but he hasn't won a world championship yet.

Big E is a superstar who easily gains the fans' support. His joyful character provides great entertainment. Fans have been waiting for his main event push ever since he debuted on the main roster in 2012.

He has won the Intercontinental Championship multiple times. Big E is also a two-time Raw Tag Team Champion and a six-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He is also a former NXT Champion.

Fans continue to wait for Big E to finally win his first world championship. At Money in the Bank 2021, Big E has a chance to become the WWE/Universal Champion.

How can Big E win the gold at Money in the Bank 2021?

Big E is a participant in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He is one of the favorites to win the match. If he wins, he could cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase the same night.

There are two possibilities. He can either cash-in on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley or Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During the latest episode of SmackDown, we saw Big E interrupt Roman Reigns' advocate, Paul Heyman. This might be a hint that Big E will cash-in on Roman Reigns.

However, Big E could cash-in on Bobby Lashley instead and move to RAW. On RAW he can reunite with his New Day buddies, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Kofi Kingston is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2021. If Kofi Kingston is not able to defeat Bobby Lashley, it would make sense for Big E to cash-in on Lashley to win the WWE Championship.

This will ensure that one of the members of The New Day still becomes the WWE Champion.

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 is the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania to have physical fans in attendance. WWE may be planning to listen to fans at this pay-per-view. Although the probability is quite low, Big E has a chance to become a world champion at the Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view.

