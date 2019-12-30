Big E reveals advice John Cena gave about saying certain word on WWE TV

John Cena is one of WWE's most well-known names

Big E revealed on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that John Cena once gave him some advice about using the word “a**” on WWE television.

According to the 16-time World Champion, Superstars should only say “a**” when they are trying to show the audience that they are prepared for a fight.

“That’s what John Cena told us. This is a real conversation. He said, ‘You only say a** in a promo when you’re ready to fight.’”

The discussion came about when The New Day were unsure if they were allowed to use the word on their podcast. When they were told that they had permission to say it, Big E recalled his conversation with Cena.

The New Day’s current WWE status

Xavier Woods suffered a serious Achilles injury during WWE’s tour of Australia in October 2019 and he recently said he is fearful that he could be out for over a year.

Big E and Kofi Kingston, meanwhile, regained the SmackDown Tag Team titles from The Revival in November and they are now involved in a rivalry with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

