Big E to team up with a 16-time champion against The New Day at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

In the later stages of 2024, WWE fans witnessed the end of The New Day as they knew it. During the faction's 10th anniversary special segment on RAW last December, Big E was unfairly blamed for all the group's recent mishaps by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In what was meant to be a historic moment for the group, it quickly turned sour after Woods and Kingston turned their backs on one of their closest friends. With the 38-year-old still out of action due to a severe injury he sustained in March 2022, Kofi and Xavier have focused their anger and hatred toward another beloved superstar, Rey Mysterio, with the pair having attacked the Hall of Famer earlier this month on RAW.

With many fans hoping to see Big E back inside the ring, the former world champion may make a dramatic comeback in the coming weeks to seek revenge on his former teammates. To do that, the former New Day member may align with 16-time WWE champion Rey Mysterio. The Master of 619 is a three-time World Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time US Champion, a three-time Cruiserweight Champion, and a five-time tag team champion.

Like Big E, Mysterio is hellbent on getting some revenge on the now-villainous New Day. Therefore, a tag team match between the two parties at WrestleMania 41 would be a logical addition to the card. That said, the angle is purely speculative. There is no telling if the former New Day member will ever return to in-ring duties.

Big E comments on his former New Day stablemates turning on him on WWE RAW

While fans were stunned and shocked by Woods and Kingston's actions during their segment with Big E on RAW last year, it cannot be denied that it was one of the most memorable segments in the red brand's history.

Speaking on X-Pod 97 earlier this month, the former WWE Champion reflected on the special segment he shared with his former teammates.

"Title reigns are important to a degree. Length of reigns, all those things. You could talk about titles and championships and 14-time, but for me, what really attracts me to our industry is those moments, and I had never seen anything done like what we did in that ring before. I can't think of any other turn that went the way it did," he said. [17:36-18:33]

Despite having been an act for over a decade now, the trio added a surprising new lease of life to their stable that could've easily fallen by the wayside. It will be interesting to see if Big E seeks revenge on Kofi and Woods in the coming months.

