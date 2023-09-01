WWE Payback 2023 is just about here, and business has picked up for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. After a slow few weeks following SummerSlam, the over-the-top streaming services have added a slew of exciting programming to their archives.

Monday featured the standard episode of RAW Talk at night, but the day featured ten classic WWF Championship Wrestling episodes from 1981 added on-demand. Tuesday then featured the prior week's edition of NXT.

A month-old episode of Monday Night RAW was added to the archives on Wednesday, alongside a brand new edition of The Bump. Dominik Mysterio, Paul Heyman, and Shinsuke Nakamura were all featured. Lastly, This Week In WWE arrived on Thursday.

The hits will keep on coming this weekend when eight new full-length programs will become available on-demand. This includes the WWE Payback 2023 event and much more. What's all set to arrive?

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#8. The Bump & #7. La Previa, two WWE Payback 2023-related programs will arrive on-demand

Megan Morant

WWE will offer two analysis-themed programs this weekend highlighting Saturday's major Premium Live Event. First and foremost, the Spanish-languaged La Previa will air on Saturday, September 2, at 10 AM EST. This is just hours before WWE Payback 2023.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's hottest wrestling show, The Bump, will offer a bonus episode on Sunday, September 3, at 10 AM. This edition of the series will break down the events from the prior night. It is often taped after the Premium Live Event goes off the air.

#6. WWE Payback 2023 & #5. Payback 2023 Kickoff will both stream

The big event everybody is looking forward to this weekend is WWE Payback 2023. The show will be held at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 2023. A one-hour Kickoff show will air at 7 PM EST before the main show starts at 8.

A collection of big-time bouts will be on the card. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. Additionally, Austin Theory will challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Beyond those bouts, several other top stars will be in action or featured on the show. This includes Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, among others.

#4. The WWE Payback 2023 Press Conference will air

Triple H at a press conference

The hype and excitement surrounding WWE Payback 2023 doesn't end once the program is over. Instead, a special press conference will air on Saturday, September 2, immediately following the big show from the PPG Paints Arena.

The WWE Payback 2023 Press Conference continues the theme of pre or post-show press conferences in the Triple H era. While the stars featured haven't yet been announced, they will be asked questions by the press.

The Game typically concludes these conferences by discussing the event and hinting at future plans.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows will become available

Two programs that recently aired elsewhere will become available on both WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. They aired on FOX and Hulu, respectively, two platforms that feature an exclusivity delay clause that prevents the programs from airing elsewhere for a select number of days.

WWE Main Event from August 10, 2023, will be available on-demand on Saturday, September 2. Sanga and Veer of Indus Sher vs. Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews headlined the program. Tegan Nox vs. Nikki Cross was also on the program.

Friday Night SmackDown from August 4, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, September 3. This show was the final SmackDown before SummerSlam. The main event saw Jey Uso battle Solo Sikoa in a singles competition.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Akira Tozawa and Odyssey Jones

WWE NXT Level Up will return this weekend. The program will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock at 10 PM EST on Friday, September 1, immediately following SmackDown on FOX.

As a reminder, the on-demand version will not be available on Peacock until around two weeks after the live stream. This is due to contractual obligations to Hulu, which has the initial on-demand rights.

Three matches have been announced for this week's show. The main event will see Duke Hudson clash with RAW's Akira Tozawa in a NXT Global Heritage Invitational. Stevie Turner will also return to action to battle Valentina Feroz. Lastly, Riley Osborne will debut against Javier Bernal. Riley previously competed as Josh Morrell on NXT UK.