Big name may wrestle his first WWE match in eight years against Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam

Why is WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio the perfect foil for babyface stars to go up against? The crowd loves to watch the 26-year-old ex-convict learn a lesson from whoever he steps in the ring with. From facing Rey Mysterio to Cody Rhodes to Seth Rollins, The Judgment Day member has had a fantastic 2023 so far.

With the recent announcement that Canadian actor Stephen Amell will return to Monday Night RAW on the July 17th episode, fans wonder if the celebrity will make it to the SummerSlam match card.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Stephen Amell is a match that could easily be sold for SummerSlam 2023, which is already shaping up to be one that guarantees a remarkable show from top to bottom. That has been the trend of WWE events for a few months now.

Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 @NebsGoodTakes Stephen Amell is a massive professional wrestling fan and attended an episode of WWE Raw, where he got in a scripted altercation with wrestler Cody Rhodes A.K.A. Stardust



This could simply be a one-off, or Amell could reignite his feud with the former AEW VP Cody Rhodes. However, considering the latter's ongoing high-profile rivalry with Brock Lesnar, the actor could even be on the same side as The American Nightmare this time around.

For those unaware, when Cody Rhodes donned the role of Stardust back in 2015, he teamed up with Wade Barrett to take on Stephen Amell and Neville (AKA Pac) at The Biggest Party of the Summer that year.

Last month, during a live signing for Whatnot, Amell stated that he's involved in a WWE project, and it will collide with the release of Heels season two. The new season will begin on July 22.

The actor also added that if Cody Rhodes was still in AEW, he would have taken that route to promote Heels. AEW star CM Punk is part of the new season as 'Ricky Rabies'.

Dominik Mysterio on facing ex-WWE star in the coming months

At Backlash in Puerto Rico, former United States Champion Carlito returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a one-off appearance. During the match between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest in favor of LWO, Carlito's surprise return drew a loud reaction from the live crowd, arguably the biggest of 2023 so far.

Speaking to the Metro, Dom revealed his thoughts about facing the legendary star. He even teased a future showdown against Carlito:

“For sure, that’s definitely an interesting match. I know he’s had some history with my dad from back in the day, but for his sake I hope he doesn’t. He’s gonna have a problem with the Judgment Day and we’re gonna stomp him out. He put his business in our business, and that just doesn’t happen.”

Could "Dirty" Dom make it to the SummerSlam card before August 5? Whoever his opponent is, the Detroit crowd would surely love to see the young star getting whooped.

Should Dom Mysterio face either Stephen Amell or Carlito at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

