Big name to rejoin WWE after 2-year hiatus to dethrone Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton surprised the fans by retaining her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. The bitter feud between the two women superstars was expected to culminate with The Queen dethroning The Buff Barbie at 'Mania. However, contrary to expectations, Tiffany convincingly outsmarted Charlotte.

At the moment, she doesn't have any strong challengers for her title. But that might not be the case anymore. A former WWE Superstar could soon return to the promotion and snatch the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany at SummerSlam. She's the former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. While the 34-year-old hasn't returned to the promotion, her latest comments on Tiffany do hint that Mandy could perhaps re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion for a big return.

Mandy's beef with Tiffany comes from the latter's use of a catchphrase which the former claims to be her own. On the January 10 edition of SmackDown earlier this year, Tiffany asked the fans to "put some respect" on her name. The phrase was also earlier used by Mandy Rose when she performed at NXT.

Rose expressed her displeasure when she heard Tiffany using her catchphrase in WWE. While speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, she called Stratton a b*tch for doing that. She said that while the two could admire each other, neither of them should use the other's catchphrases.

These comments have gathered more steam in light of Mandy Rose's recent comments on her return. In an exclusive interview with Card Player, Mandy said that she would love to return to WWE, as she didn't get the time to have a word with anyone before her last release.

"I would definitely take the phone call. Obviously, business is business at the end of the day. And I think that’s how they look at it from what I’ve gathered over the years. Yeah, I would definitely take the phone call. I would hear ’em out... I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things that may not have gone as planned in the past. I’ve never really been able to have a conversation with anyone," Rose said. [H/T - Card Player]

While this remains speculation for now and nothing is confirmed, it would be interesting to see how this plays out down the line.

WWE veteran praises Tiffany Stratton after training her in his wrestling school

Former WWE Superstar Mr Kennedy was all praise for Tiffany Stratton for her current run in the company. The Buff Barbie received training at Kennedy's wrestling school, and she is one of the biggest stars to have emerged from his institution.

While speaking on Insight, Kennedy revealed that it was wrestling veteran, Greg Gagne, a family friend, who first spotted her athletic skills, and brought her to Kennedy's school.

"Greg [Gagne] is a family friend, and Greg reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I've got this girl that, you know, she's a powerlifter and she does gymnastics and stuff. She's a super athlete, really good look, and I want to train her. Can we come?'" Kennedy said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

He also shared that while Tiffany might have been good in her wrestling skills, she wasn't that great on the mic, and her promos weren't great initially. However, slowly, as she gained confidence, her promos also got better.

It now remains to be seen for how long Tiffany holds the WWE Women's Championship, and whether Mandy Rose will return to the company for a big feud with The Buff Barbie.

