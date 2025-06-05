  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Big name to rejoin WWE after 2-year hiatus to dethrone Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

Big name to rejoin WWE after 2-year hiatus to dethrone Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Jun 05, 2025 02:26 GMT
WWE Women
Tiffany Stratton was successful at WrestleMania 41 [Photo credit: WWE.com]

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton surprised the fans by retaining her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. The bitter feud between the two women superstars was expected to culminate with The Queen dethroning The Buff Barbie at 'Mania. However, contrary to expectations, Tiffany convincingly outsmarted Charlotte.

Ad

At the moment, she doesn't have any strong challengers for her title. But that might not be the case anymore. A former WWE Superstar could soon return to the promotion and snatch the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany at SummerSlam. She's the former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. While the 34-year-old hasn't returned to the promotion, her latest comments on Tiffany do hint that Mandy could perhaps re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion for a big return.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mandy's beef with Tiffany comes from the latter's use of a catchphrase which the former claims to be her own. On the January 10 edition of SmackDown earlier this year, Tiffany asked the fans to "put some respect" on her name. The phrase was also earlier used by Mandy Rose when she performed at NXT.

Rose expressed her displeasure when she heard Tiffany using her catchphrase in WWE. While speaking on the Power Alphas podcast, she called Stratton a b*tch for doing that. She said that while the two could admire each other, neither of them should use the other's catchphrases.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

These comments have gathered more steam in light of Mandy Rose's recent comments on her return. In an exclusive interview with Card Player, Mandy said that she would love to return to WWE, as she didn't get the time to have a word with anyone before her last release.

"I would definitely take the phone call. Obviously, business is business at the end of the day. And I think that’s how they look at it from what I’ve gathered over the years. Yeah, I would definitely take the phone call. I would hear ’em out... I would love to have a conversation. We can even iron out some things that may not have gone as planned in the past. I’ve never really been able to have a conversation with anyone," Rose said. [H/T - Card Player]
Ad

While this remains speculation for now and nothing is confirmed, it would be interesting to see how this plays out down the line.

WWE veteran praises Tiffany Stratton after training her in his wrestling school

Former WWE Superstar Mr Kennedy was all praise for Tiffany Stratton for her current run in the company. The Buff Barbie received training at Kennedy's wrestling school, and she is one of the biggest stars to have emerged from his institution.

Ad

While speaking on Insight, Kennedy revealed that it was wrestling veteran, Greg Gagne, a family friend, who first spotted her athletic skills, and brought her to Kennedy's school.

"Greg [Gagne] is a family friend, and Greg reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I've got this girl that, you know, she's a powerlifter and she does gymnastics and stuff. She's a super athlete, really good look, and I want to train her. Can we come?'" Kennedy said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

He also shared that while Tiffany might have been good in her wrestling skills, she wasn't that great on the mic, and her promos weren't great initially. However, slowly, as she gained confidence, her promos also got better.

It now remains to be seen for how long Tiffany holds the WWE Women's Championship, and whether Mandy Rose will return to the company for a big feud with The Buff Barbie.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications