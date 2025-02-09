Mandy Rose seemingly reacts to Tiffany Stratton's comments after being accused of stealing her catchphrase

Mandy Rose has seemingly reacted to Tiffany Stratton's latest comments. The WWE Women's Champion responded to the former WWE Superstar after the latter accused Stratton of stealing her catchphrase.

During an interview with Ring The Belle, Stratton addressed the situation with Rose, calling it "sad". She also wished the best for the former NXT Women's Champion.

On X, Rose seemingly reacted to Stratton's comments. She called the fans "funny" for their reactions to the situation.

"Y’all are so funny," wrote Rose.

Check out Rose's post:

On December 13, 2022, Rose's historic 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion came to an end, courtesy of Roxanne Perez. The next day she was released by WWE due to her FanTime content.

The 34-year-old hasn't returned to professional wrestling since being released by WWE.

Mandy Rose claimed Tiffany Stratton stole her catchphrase

On the January 10, edition of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton asked the WWE Universe to "put some respect" on her name. The same phrase was used by Mandy Rose during her time on NXT.

Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose called Stratton a "bi**h" and took shots at her in the process. She said:

"Friday Night SmackDown, someone, a new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan, 'Put some respect on my name,'" Rose said. "To be honest, I wasn't even watching it. I got so many tweets about it and I was like, 'What is going on?' and I saw the clip and this b***h even used the same kinda tone. I was like, hold on a second, I thought we were cool. I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can't take our words from each other."

Stratton is gearing up for her first WrestleMania. She could face Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All if the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner chooses her.

