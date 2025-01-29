Mandy Rose says "this b***h" Tiffany Stratton stole from her

Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 episode of SmackDown to win the WWE Women's Championship from Nia Jax. Mandy Rose, the NXT Women's Champion during Stratton's early days with the brand, disliked her former co-worker's celebratory promo the following week.

On January 10, Stratton said during an in-ring interview that everyone should "put some respect" on her name. Dozens of fans sent the clip to Rose, who said the same phrase when she performed in NXT.

Discussing Stratton's promo on her Power Alphas Podcast, Rose light-heartedly referred to the SmackDown star as "this b***h." She also made it clear that she does not want her to say the phrase again:

"Friday Night SmackDown, someone, a new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan, 'Put some respect on my name,'" Rose said. "To be honest, I wasn't even watching it. I got so many tweets about it and I was like, 'What is going on?' and I saw the clip and this b***h even used the same kinda tone. I was like, hold on a second, I thought we were cool. I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can't take our words from each other." [11:57 – 12:50]

Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before receiving her WWE release in December 2022. Stratton made her first NXT in-ring appearance in December 2021 and moved to the main roster in February 2024.

Mandy Rose applauds Tiffany Stratton's WWE success

Over the last year, Tiffany Stratton has emerged as one of SmackDown's top stars. Mandy Rose competed on the main roster for four years between 2017 and 2021. However, unlike Stratton, she never held a singles title on RAW or SmackDown.

Rose congratulated Stratton on her WWE rise before reminding the 25-year-old to come up with new promo material:

"Some new champions [have been crowned]. Obviously, Tiffany Stratton is new, so congratulations to you, Tiffy, but don't use my words, honey. We'll make that very clear, but that's okay, but I commend you and I think you're doing amazing, so I'll put you over. But, again, don't use my words [laugh]." [13:57 – 14:18]

On January 17, Stratton defeated Bayley on SmackDown in her first WWE Women's Championship defense.

