Big name from Roman Reigns' family set to make AEW debut? Decoding cryptic post

Roman Reigns' family has constantly produced talented wrestlers throughout the sport's history. Most landed in WWE, while some stars found a home on the independent scene. However, the latest Anoa'i member to join the scene may already be eyeing AEW.

Zilla Fatu, son of Umaga, is the latest person from Roman Reigns' family who debuted in wrestling. He got fans buzzing after tweeting a cryptic post tagging AEW and his cousin, Jacob Fatu.

The son of the late Umaga has seemingly hinted that he and the Major League Wrestling star could make an appearance at the Jacksonville-based promotion soon. While this could be a possibility, as several wrestlers appeared on the brand even just for one-time events, there's also a possibility he is only teasing fans.

Zilla only began wrestling in December last year under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion and successfully debuted this July. While Jacob has been wrestling longer, since 2012, the newly debuted star still needs more experience before stepping into bigger stages.

Additionally, Zilla stated that he was incredibly nervous after his initial wrestling debut. Although nothing happened out of the ordinary, he felt he could do better.

Which side is Zilla Fatu on, Roman Reigns or Jey Uso?

The biggest storyline in wrestling today is The Bloodline, which involves The Tribal Chief, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. At the moment, Jey has "left" WWE after Jimmy betrayed him, while Roman and Solo remain a team. Behind all this drama, the 22-year-old has already made his pick.

Zilla Fatu revealed that he was team Jey. He disapproved of how Roman Reigns disrespected The Usos, but still, they are family at the end of the day and go through rough patches:

“I got Jey. Team Jey. I’m more built on respect and loyalty, so that’s kind of going on. Roman disrespected Jey and Jimmy. But we all family at the end of the day. All families have hiccups, ups and downs. Stay tuned, it’s gonna get crazy.”

Is Zilla Fatu interested in joining his family in WWE?

Multiple Anoa'i family members have claimed success in the Stamford-based promotion over the years. Unsurprisingly, Zilla Fatu is also interested in joining his cousins in the promotion.

Fatu stated that if added to The Bloodline's sage, he would come for the "birthright of the table" rather than focus on fighting for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Zilla will debut in AEW, join Roman Reigns and his cousins, or elsewhere. For now, fans should look out for the latest Anoa'i star.

