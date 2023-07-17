22-year-old Anoa'i member to cost Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso? SummerSlam swerve explored

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso is set up as the main event for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event. While many speculate that Jimmy or Solo Sikoa will have a part in the match, a new Anoa'i member may also be present.

The latest Anoa'i member who made their wrestling debut is Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga. He won his first match at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion by delivering the Samoan Spike to his opponent. However, this is the main hint regarding his upcoming match between Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

Zilla Fatu has only just made his wrestling debut and would most likely need more experience in the field, which won't give him time as SummerSlam is already next month. Still, if the 22-year-old appears, he has already stated that he is on Jey Uso's team, as Roman Reigns have disrespected the twins.

“I got Jey. Team Jey. I’m more built on respect and loyalty, so that’s kind of going on. Roman disrespected Jey and Jimmy. But we all family at the end of the day. All families have hiccups, ups and downs. Stay tuned, it’s gonna get crazy.”

Is Zilla Fatu interested in targeting the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Zilla Fatu with his cousins, The Usos and Solo Sikoa

It will surely take a while before Zilla appears in the Stamford-based promotion, but he has already envisioned how he will debut. Interestingly, his approach is much more personal.

While on Chris Ortiz's The Be Someone podcast, Fatu revealed that if he entered The Bloodline storyline, he wouldn't come for the title but for his birthright.

"It would just basically be me coming after the birthright of the table. Does that makes sense? It’s not gonna be me fighting for the belt. It’s gonna be me fighting for the necklace. It’s more to it though (he laughed). Stay tuned, stay tuned. But yeah, it’s just gonna be the birthright." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: The Tribal Chief will defend his title to another WWE star soon

While many fans anticipate the clash between The Head of the Table and Jey Uso, another rematch will occur this week.

It was recently announced that on Sunday, July 22, 2023, Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio will occur for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Since the live event will be in Mexico, it's no surprise if most fans in attendance will back up the Hall of Famer.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso will be confirmed for SummerSlam 2023. For now, fans will have to wait and see how the storyline will progress.

