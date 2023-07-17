Latest debuting Anoa'i family member has pledged himself to Team Jey Uso in Bloodline feud against Roman Reigns

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' feud has divided The Bloodline down the middle, but when it comes to the latest debuting Anoa'i family member, there's no confusion. Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, has declared himself to be a part of Team Jey.

Zilla Fatu recently debuted at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. He hit the Samoan Spike, made famous by his father, to pick up the win.

Fans can watch the video of the moment here.

The star then spoke to MusclemanMalcolm, where he talked about his match, as well as the split in The Bloodline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. He said that he was part of Team Jey, as he was all about respect, and Reigns had disrespected The Usos.

“I got Jey. Team Jey. I’m more built on respect and loyalty, so that’s kind of going on. Roman disrespected Jey and Jimmy. But we all family at the end of the day. All families have hiccups, ups and downs. Stay tuned, it’s gonna get crazy.” [H/T WrestleZone]

The young star has a long way to go before he makes his debut in WWE, and if he does, then it's clear where his loyalties lie. The Bloodline story is slated to have a lot of aspects in the coming months.

