Big returns changed major plans, Triple H lost faith in top star? - 4 possible reasons why Solo Sikoa has not won a WWE match since Crown Jewel 2023

Solo Sikoa has been one of the most successful main roster call-ups in recent WWE history. After spending time on NXT 2.0, The Enforcer joined The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle 2022. Sikoa went on to be undefeated for quite some time.

Throughout 2023, however, Solo Sikoa began picking up occasional losses. Some people wondered if he was losing his aura, but that narrative changed with the Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. At the big event in Saudi Arabia, Solo went one-on-one with John Cena and defeated the latter in a dominant fashion.

Many fans suspected that Solo's dominance at Crown Jewel 2023 was leading to a massive push. Instead, The Tribal Heir has lost every single match on WWE television that he has had since the big victory in Saudi Arabia. This includes losses in singles competition, a tag team match, and a Handicap Match.

Fans are confused about what happened to the momentum Solo built up last year. This article will look at why Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment have had Solo losing regularly over the past few months.

Below are four possible reasons why Solo Sikoa has not won a WWE match since Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. WWE may have lost faith in Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Booking WWE is not easy. World Wrestling Entertainment is a massive promotion that has its fingerprints on every continent on Earth. The Stamford-based company produces three weekly shows in prime time courtesy of the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands, along with various other secondary programs.

To maintain that much content and hundreds of pro wrestlers, a booker has to have their finger on the pulse. That means they need to know when a wrestler can or should be pushed, but also when to dial somebody back. If a booker believes in a talent, they may go full speed ahead. If they do not have trust in a superstar, their push could die.

There is a chance that Triple H and the brass at World Wrestling Entertainment have lost faith in Solo Sikoa becoming a major star. While this seems unlikely since Solo has still been competing in main events, his creative direction has taken a negative turn, so it remains possible.

#3. Big returns could have shaken up his planned push

CM Punk on RAW

A lot has changed in WWE over the past six months or so. The Stamford-based company officially merged with the UFC under the banner TKO Group Holdings. This led to Vince McMahon being removed from a creative capacity in favor of Triple H.

In addition to these major shake-ups, several top stars have returned to television. The likes of Carlito and Kairi Sane returned at or prior to Crown Jewel 2023. Meanwhile, R-Truth, CM Punk, and Randy Orton all made their comebacks at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

All three men take up a lot of TV time and are now in big spots on RAW and SmackDown. Big names being re-introduced inevitably means other superstars will have to move down the card. Solo could be a victim of the number of main event stars the Stamford-based promotion currently has. As a result, his push may no longer be a priority for the Stamford-based company, which then leads to losses.

#2. The company may believe the win over John Cena left Solo bulletproof

Solo Sikoa (left) and John Cena (right)

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event was a big night for Solo Sikoa. In fact, the impact that night had on his career cannot be understated. The young Samoan star battled and defeated John Cena as clean as a whistle.

Not only did The Tribal Heir defeat the 16-time World Champion, but he absolutely decimated John. Solo dominated Cena worse than almost anybody has in wrestling history. Only the likes of Umaga, The Great Khali, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar have given Cena a beating at all similar to that evening.

Since Solo was put over so strong by John, there is a chance that Triple H and Co. may feel he is essentially untouchable now. There may be a prevailing theory that Sikoa is bulletproof and a few losses won't hurt him after such a massive victory.

#1. Triple H and WWE could be testing Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

WWE and pro wrestling is a tough sport. There is a lot of travel that wears on performers both mentally and physically. Most superstars have to be in the gym and diet regularly. Additionally, there is the obvious physical impact that wrestling has on a performer's body.

As a result of the various struggles that come with being a WWE Superstar, not everybody can handle it. Some people join the Stamford-based company and immediately fizzle out, while others never even end up in a position to truly make it. Moreover, some people may develop a bad attitude or a big ego if they do get past the initial struggles that some cannot withstand.

Triple H may want to test Solo Sikoa out. The Game may see the former NXT Superstar as somebody who could be a future champion and pushed heavily, but he is not quite sure if Sikoa will have a humble attitude that is quite key for a successful main event run. These losses could be The King of Kings' way of seeing how Solo will react when things do not go his way.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will become a world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.