Big Show remembers getting 'chewed out' by 4-time WWE Champion when he first started

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Show credits The Undertaker for turning him into a better wrestler (Pic source: WWE)

Big Show is probably one of the most dependable WWE Superstars of the last 20 years. But it wasn't always that way. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The World's Largest Athlete revealed how when he started in WWE, The Undertaker 'chewed him out' after his matches and was the real person that trained him.

Show recently returned to WWE RAW to help out Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their battle against AOP and Seth Rollins. He reveals that things were different when he first started in WCW as he was only in his early 20s. He was not trained in the craft and it wasn't until he met The Undertaker that he started learning. He said:

"I was so young in WCW, I was 22, 23 years old at the beginning. The only other young guy was Alex Wright. Macho, Hulk, Flair, Paul Orndorff, they were all in their 40s or older. It was like I was everybody's kid brother. And I made a lot of mistakes back then. My real training happened when I got to work with Undertaker."

On WWE Live tours, The Undertaker would constantly critique Big Show after his matches and the big guy said that lessons like those helped mold him into a better wrestler. Moreover, it has also allowed him to impart those lessons to the next generation. He explained:

"I used to come through the Gorilla position after a match against Undertaker on our live tours, and Undertaker would be there waiting for me. He'd wave me over with that crooked finger, and he'd chew out my ass for the next 15 minutes."

"This happened night after night. It seemed like I couldn't do anything right, no matter what I tried. And I'm a little more hard-headed than most, so it took me a while, but a lot of the lessons I learned from Undertaker put me in a position now where I can help a lot of people not make the same mistakes I made."

Big Show's explanation is absolutely spot on. Like in any other sport, the veteran always imparts wise lessons to the young up-and-comer only for the cycle to repeat itself years later. This is what has happened in this case as well.