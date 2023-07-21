Big undefeated streak to be broken? - 4 reasons why Jey Uso should dethrone Roman Reigns of the WWE Universal Championship

The Bloodline saga has captivated WWE fans for several years now. While the story has roots dating back further, it truly kicked off in 2020 when Roman Reigns turned heel. He then formed his faction that dominated the promotion.

The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn were all under Roman's thumb at one point, but three of the five men have abandoned The Tribal Chief over the past six months. One of them is gearing up to face Reigns soon.

Jey Uso will seemingly clash with The Head Of The Table at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. The cousins wrestled before, three years ago. Roman was always successful, but Jey has evolved and improved tremendously since then.

While some fans will write off any hope of Jey winning in the wake of Roman's three years of dominance, there's a chance Uso could win. This article will outline a few reasons why a win for Jey could, and arguably should, be on the horizon.

#4. Jey Uso is very popular with the WWE Universe

Jey Uso and Paul Heyman

WWE has been extremely lucky in terms of wrestlers becoming organically popular over the past year or so. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and even LA Knight have all become massive stars in just a short period.

Thankfully, WWE is spoiled by choice. Jey Uso has also become one of the company's most popular stars. Fans desperately wished for Jey to leave The Bloodline earlier this year and are over the moon to see him do so now.

The company could capitalize on Jey's popularity by having him be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. The audience loves him and wants to see Uso succeed. There's no bigger success than dethroning The Tribal Chief.

#3. Roman Reigns should make a new star

Roman Reigns is on top of the world in WWE. People had The Tribal Chief pegged to be a top star from the beginning, but it could be argued that much of his initial singles push didn't quite work. Things changed after his return in 2020, however.

The Tribal Chief clicked at a level very few other wrestlers ever have. As a result, Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1,000 days, and business is stronger than ever. During that reign, he defeated some of the best wrestlers in the world.

While business being strong could be reason enough not to dethrone The Big Dog, somebody needs to benefit from such an incredible reign. A wrestler like Kevin Owens or Seth Rollins shouldn't be who defeats Roman.

Instead, a guy like Jey Uso, who is only just now breaking out as a solo star, should be the one to win. When better than at SummerSlam?

#2. Main Event Jey Uso is undefeated at SummerSlam

The Streak is one of the biggest draws in the history of WrestleMania. The Undertaker went an incredible 21-0 at the Grandest Stage Of Them All, defeating Hall of Famer after Hall of Famer over decades.

Nobody has managed to come close to The Deadman's incredible WrestleMania record. Despite that, Jey Uso is building up a bit of a streak of his own. Main Event Jey is 4-0 at SummerSlam events. He picked up wins in 2016 and 2017 during the Kickoff shows. He then won at the past two events too.

While four wins are far from The Undertaker's incredible run, it could still be worth making sure Jey wins when he and Roman inevitably clash at SummerSlam. If Jey can keep the streak going for another few years, perhaps even another five or six, fan intrigue will rise every year to see if he can maintain it.

#1. Jey is one of the most authentic wrestlers in the industry

Jey Uso on SmackDown

Jey Uso is a fantastic talent. He is one of WWE's most popular stars for a reason. He and Jimmy have put on a master class in tag team wrestling for over a decade. He's also incredibly charismatic and can deliver on the microphone above almost anybody.

Part of the reason why Jey is so appealing on the mic and in his segments comes down to authenticity. He feels real. Everything that Uso does feels true to him, and fans gravitate toward that.

It is rare to find a popular babyface who feels authentic. AEW had one in Eddie Kingston but never capitalized on it. WWE can use Jey's authenticity by having him dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.