Big WWE name to return after 273 days on SmackDown this week? Exploring potential comeback scenario

Several well-known names are absent from WWE SmackDown at the moment, but that also means grand returns are on the horizon. Among them is none other than Charlotte Flair, who may be close to returning.

Charlotte Flair was last seen on television during the December 8, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. During the episode, she clashed with Asuka wherein she unfortunately sustained a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She has been on the road to recovery since and kept fans updated with her progress through social media. While many are waiting for her to return, fans may have to wait a couple more months before she appears on the Friday show.

Trending

As per PWN, Charlotte Flair could return to WWE television around November after healing from her injury. Recently from the same source, it was reported that she will rejoin the Friday show upon her return and The Queen will challenge Nia Jax, with the possibility of Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton in a premium live event.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

With this in mind, it's possible that The Queen could initially target Jax upon her return, but Tiffany will step in for her best friend instead. This could lead to Charlotte and Stratton feuding for a while before the returning star could focus on getting another championship.

In this way, not only will fans get to see the first-time ever match between Ms. Money in the Bank 2024 and the former SmackDown Women's Champion, but could also lead to repercussions for Tiffany's relationship with Women's Champion Nia Jax.

What did Tiffany Stratton say about facing Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown?

Since Tiffany is one of the new additions to the main roster, she still has a list of superstars to feud with. One that many fans are anticipating is against Charlotte Flair, and Stratton shares the same sentiments.

In a past interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Tiffany Stratton said that feuding with Flair is on her bucket list and the latter was the main reason she got into wrestling in the first place. The 25-year-old also added she would be interested in feuding with Bianca Belair:

“Obviously, I’m going to have to go with Charlotte Flair. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She’s my inspiration. I really look up to her. But also Bianca Belair. I think me versus Charlotte versus Bianca would be such a cool matchup. I feel like we all kind of have similar styles in the ring. So I’m really looking forward to those two for sure.”

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when and where fans will see Charlotte Flair next on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback