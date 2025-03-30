Biggest ongoing WWE mystery to be solved; another heartbreak for Bloodline fans - 4 things Paul Heyman can do at WrestleMania 41

In what WWE is billing as the biggest Triple Threat match, Paul Heyman could be the ultimate show-stealer. There are a lot of important things The Wiseman could do at WrestleMania 41.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Heyman had the WWE Universe wondering who was cutting the onions when he revealed that CM Punk would be main-eventing his first 'Mania. As significant as that moment was, that might not be the only impactful thing the acclaimed wrestling manager did in the star-studded feud between Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins.

That said, here are four scenarios involving Paul Heyman that could happen at this year's Show of Shows.

#4. The revelation of 'the favor' that Heyman owes CM Punk

One of the most talked-about WWE stories since Survivor Series 2024 is the favor that The Wiseman promised CM Punk to get him to help the OG Bloodline.

For months, several fans wondered if the favor had something to do with The Second-City Saint finally getting his long-awaited WrestleMania main event. However, CM Punk made it crystal clear that closing the biggest show of the year wasn't 'the favor.'

It goes without saying that the fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what the agreement between Heyman and his recurring client is. Perhaps it will come to light during or right after the generational Triple-Threat bout.

#3. The Wiseman betrays Roman Reigns

Since the summer of 2020, The Bloodline story has seen a lot of twists and turns. From massive triumphs and shattering defeats to startling betrayals and joyous reunions, the acclaimed saga has gone through all types of emotions. The only thing that has remained constant is Heyman's loyalty toward his Tribal Chief.

However, this wholesome wrestler-manager alliance could meet a tragic fate at WrestleMania 41. With the Triple-Threat match main-eventing one night of WrestleMania despite not having any stakes attached, it's not far-fetched to assume that WWE could be planning a massive swerve.

The swerve in question could be The Wiseman finally giving Roman Reigns the treatment he gave all his previous clients. He could end up turning his back on The Head of the Table to side with either of his foes, setting the wheels in motion for an incredible revenge storyline for Reigns.

#2. The 2024 WWE Hall of Famer accidentally costs either Roman Reigns or CM Punk the match

The upcoming Triple-Threat clash will put Paul Heyman in a challenging spot. He has indeed dedicated the last four years of his WWE career to being the most trusted man in Roman Reigns' circle. At the same time, his friendship with CM Punk has been the strongest in nearly 12 years.

So, seeing his Tribal Chief and his former client, whom he's still on good terms with, beating each other to a pulp wouldn't be an easy sight for Heyman. While it would be advisable for him to keep himself out of the action and let the three men handle business inside the ring, The Wiseman might end up accidentally playing a role in the finish of the match.

If that turns out to be the case, there's no doubt Seth Rollins would jump at the opportunity to steal the win. That would further the rivalry between Reigns and Punk, elevating The Wiseman's stress levels to new heights.

#1. Heyman proves his allegiance to his Tribal Chief

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest pro-wrestling spectacle of the year. So, it's common for fans to expect the unexpected from such a big-scale event.

However, sometimes, the best course of action is to let things stay the way they are. After all, fixing what's not broken often leads to disappointing outcomes. Thus, WWE could decide not to break the riveting alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41.

There is no shortage of compelling stories involving Heyman and Reigns that WWE has yet to tell. So, The Wiseman staying loyal to his Tribal Chief despite having the option not to might be what the fans talk about once The Show of Shows is in the rear-view mirror.

