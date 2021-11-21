5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE Champion Big E was ambushed by The Usos on RAW this week. Riddle came out to make the save and teamed up with him for a tag team match against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Are The Usos losing their credibility as champions after frequent losses in WWE?

Liv Morgan also confronted RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on the show. She got the upper hand and took down The Man to prove a point. Will Liv win her first title in WWE soon?

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker returned to WWE NXT this week. The two men took to the ring and teased a big match for the future. Will the two superstars lead their teams to battle inside WarGames?

Meanwhile, Toxic Attraction helped Dakota Kai take down Raquel Gonzalez before Io Shirai showed up. Are fans going to get a star-studded women’s WarGames match soon?

Roman Reigns and The Usos took down King Woods on SmackDown once again. This time, The Bloodline destroyed Woods’ props and crown to send a message to Big E. The WWE Champion responded by destroying The Usos and getting back at Reigns. Will he be able to overcome The Tribal Chief at Survivor Series?

Tensions are running high between the members of the men’s and women’s Team SmackDown. Will both teams implode during the big matches on Sunday?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Why did Adam Pearce add Austin Theory to Team RAW for WWE Survivor Series?

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE RAW last week and took Dominik Mysterio’s spot for Survivor Series. This week on RAW, Lashley got a match against former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio.

Rey put up some resistance against The All-Mighty but fell flat after delivering his finisher. Lashley locked in The Hurt Lock and punished him even after he tapped out.

Surprisingly, Adam Pearce appeared and removed Rey from Team RAW for Survivor Series. He added Austin Theory to the team instead.

Why did Pearce take out Rey and add Theory? What has Theory done on RAW to deserve a spot? Is he a former world champion like Pearce wanted Dominik to be?

It was one of the most puzzling decisions of the week as Pearce went against his own words. He could have added another former world champion, or Omos, to the team instead.

