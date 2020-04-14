Biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (April 13)

The road to Money in the Bank begins. Who emerged with wind in their sails on this week's RAW?

Will Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign be shortlived?

It begins.

The WrestleMania hangover now having officially passed (and what a weird hangover it was this year), the Red brand looked to its immediate future on last night's RAW, beginning the drive to Money in the Bank.

WWE continues to grit its teeth and get through the pandemic and it did an admirable enough job last night. Who got the most and least out of this edition of RAW? Let's find out.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Unlike last week's unexpected involvement of The Big Show that I didn't know what to make of, this week, Drew McIntyre looked like a champion you'd want to get behind. Undoubtedly tapping into his real-life wild ride to get to this point, it was a relatable story.

WWE then brought Andrade out in a nice touch - to remind us all of the match they had at the first NXT TakeOver: WarGames, where the current United States Champion won the NXT title against the current WWE Champion.

McIntyre would win, of course, but he already has his near-term rivalry laid out - and it wasn't this match. His night wouldn't be over.

Winner: Asuka

After losing the Women's tag team titles at WrestleMania, Asuka quickly got back to winning ways. For the first time, she'll be in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which will be a lot of fun to see. What was curious here was that Kairi Sane wasn't with her - nor was Asuka with Kairi Sane in her own match later that night.

Could the Kabuki Warriors be a thing of the past?

With not much left to do or much focus on the women's tag team division, that might be a good thing for Asuka, even though she's unlikely to win the match she just qualified for. Still, it will be more interesting for her.

