Biggest winners and losers of last night's RAW (March 2)

It was downhill from here, unf ortunately.

The energy on the road to WrestleMania shifted in Saudi Arabia, and unfortunately, not for the better. The infection got to RAW last night, with many questionable booking decisions, at least as far as the WrestleMania undercard goes.

With the big event in Tampa now only a month away, we're in the home stretch. Who got the most and least out of last night's show?

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Credit to WWE, the company is doing everything it can to put the Royal Rumble winner over. It's important, because Drew McIntyre wasn't a marquee name with a lot of accomplishments beforehand. His win at the Royal Rumble was somewhat unexpected.

Paul Heyman ran Drew McIntyre down and the Rumble winner came out, responding with a healthy serving of Claymore kicks to show that he was a serious contender. In those moments, he really did look like a believable threat to Lesnar, which is the important thing here.

McIntyre's build has been patient and well done. Let's see where he goes from here.

Loser: Buddy Murphy

Again, we have new tag team champions. These titles change far too frequently to be taken seriously. They also aren't involved in any marquee matches at WrestleMania. That doesn't help either.

Unfortunately, Buddy Murphy came out on the losing end of this one. Seth Rollins will move on to Kevin Owens and a likely singles match between the two of them at WrestleMania. So where does Buddy Murphy go from here? No obvious match in Tampa Bay is waiting for him now.

Maybe he'll be in some kind of faction match, but that doesn't appear to be likely right now. Unfortunately, all of Buddy Murphy's work over the past few months suddenly looks like it's going to amount to nothing.

