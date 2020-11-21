Biggest winners and losers of SmackDown before Survivor Series (November 20)

This week's WWE SmackDown was the go-home show before Survivor Series, . The build to the traditional brand warfare pay-per-view hasn't been associated with the outright invasions and gang brawls that we've come to see in the recent past, we saw some subtle, and arguably more artful, stories develop on the Blue brand this week, as several RAW Superstars made the jump to SmackDown to give viewers a final reason for tuning in.

SmackDown was also looking past Survivor Series and toward the end of the year. No doubt, preparations for WrestleMania are already underway. Survivor Series is usually the time when we get to see the first hints of what's about to unfold in the winter as we head to the biggest show of the year.

So who got the most and least out of this week's SmackDown? Let's take a look.

SmackDown Winners: Street Profits

SmackDown got started with the New Day, who visited as RAW tag team champions to promote their match with their counterparts, The Street Profits, on Sunday.

The promo quickly turned into an eight-man tag match featuring themselves, their companions, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, and Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin.

There was some tension between the New Day and Street Profits, but the team of champions ultimately prevailed, with the SmackDown champions getting the win after Montez Ford's ridiculously high frog splash.

There was talk about a torch passing moment in the opening promo and it would seem that the Street Profits are favorites to win tomorrow night. It would be a major milestone for them as they have done a lot in the last few months to bring some prestige back to the perennially challenged tag team division on both main roster shows.