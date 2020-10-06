Last night's edition of WWE RAW, in the middle of NFL season, felt mostly just there, but there were nevertheless a couple of important developments, along with some hints about things to come as the end of this wretched year begins to come in sight.

We learned that the program between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton would conclude at Hell in a Cell in the appropriate match, which is all to the good, but more interesting things happened, interspersed between other things that just felt like they were going through the motions.

Who got the most and least out of last night's episode of WWE RAW?

Winners from WWE RAW: Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

The newest members of the RAW roster, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, teamed up with Asuka last night against the trio of Natalya, Lana, and Zelina Vega. The first thing about this match is that it told you how badly Asuka needs some legitimate competition as champion on the brand.

But further to the point was the establishment of Rose and Brooke, which this did successfully enough, if sloppily. Mandy Rose pinned Lana to get the win for her team. The latter was then put through a table by Nia Jax just for the hell of it.

Lana apparently has gotten on management's wrong side. As long as Natalya is with her, there's a chain around her leg.

But Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were the newcomers, so their victory was the more notable part of this equation.

Winners for WWE RAW: Braun Strowman and Keith Lee

Yes, sign me up for this, right away.

It's obvious that either Braun Strowman will move back to WWE RAW or Keith Lee will move over to SmackDown in the Draft. Considering that Lee just got to RAW, it is likely that The Monster Among Men will move to the Red brand.

And if this is the feud we can expect, the WWE Universe is in for an interesting few weeks.

Both men whetted our appetites last night, which is fine enough for now.