Bloodline 2.0 member to lose major match today due to former Universal Champion's actions? Chances of WWE SmackDown twist explored

Heading into Saturday Night's Main Event, this week's edition of SmackDown will see The Bloodline 2.0 in action. Tama Tonga will square off with former United States Champion LA Knight as the faction continues its feud with the fan favorite.

Their feud started a few weeks ago when Bloodline 2.0 cost LA Knight the opportunity to reclaim the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura. Fast forward to today, Tama Tonga will look to build some momentum, and the expectation is that Jacob Fatu will come to his aid to help him get the win. The faction's leader, Solo Sikoa, could also show up, as he is searching for a new storyline after losing to Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat.

As The New Bloodline would likely attempt to take advantage of the numbers game, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman could come to LA Knight's aid. The Monster Among Men has started a feud with Bloodline 2.0 and will take on Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Strowman's interference would help LA Knight even the odds, leading to tag team action, in which Tonga and Fatu would face LA Knight and Braun Strowman.

Solo Sikoa to find a new name for Bloodline 2.0

It appears that WWE is ready to move on from the Bloodline civil war. Following Solo Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat, Bloodline 2.0 is expected to search for a new name.

WrestleVotes said this during an episode of Backstage Pass, revealing that the group plans to adopt a new name. WWE is moving on from that storyline since Roman Reigns is now the Undisputed Tribal Chief.

Still, it is unclear what the new name will be and what direction WWE will move to regarding Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, but the name change could take place as early as this Friday on SmackDown.

It will also be interesting to see whether Jacob Fatu adopts a more active role in the faction or whether Solo Sikoa remains the group's leader.

