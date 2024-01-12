Bobby Lashley to bring about the return of WWE star after 160 days? Exploring the possibility

On SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has been going through a decent period. Despite losing the US Title Contendership Tournament, the WWE Universe continues to shower The All Mighty with love. However, there has been a recent development in the blue brand, which might have also caused him significant stress.

The development in question is the arrival of Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering, and AOP. At SmackDown New Year's Revolution, the new faction attacked Lashley and The Street Profits. This is one reason why The All Mighty could push to join forces with WWE Superstar Omos, who hasn't appeared on television since SummerSlam 2023.

In the coming weeks, Bobby Lashley could add Omos to his group to protect him and add more strength to the faction. The reason why Lashley could do this can be attributed to the constant failures of Street Profits on the blue brand.

While the angle is speculative, if it happens, it will be good to see Omos back on television after 160 days. As per reports, the WWE Superstar is supposed to be repackaged. Hence, it will interesting to see if The Nigerian Giant joins forces with Lashley at some point.

Former NXT Champion open to joining Bobby Lashley on SmackDown

If Bobby Lashley wants to give Karrion Kross and his newfound faction a tough fight, then he must add some members to his faction. While there might be plenty of options available on SmackDown, NXT star Carmelo Hayes has expressed his interest in joining forces with Lashley.

During an interview with Vibe, Hayes mentioned that if Lashley and the Street Profits want him, then they could talk business. He also mentioned that they were his brothers for real.

Carmelo Hayes said:

"Shoot, that'd be cool. Right now, I'm so focused on what I got going on here in NXT. It's going to take a lot more than just showing up and dapping me up to get me over there. I'm not thirsty for any membership. If they want me, they can holler at me, and we can talk business. Respect to them because they're my brothers for real."

Recently, Carmelo Hayes was seen on SmackDown as part of the US Title Contendership Tournament. While Hayes was able to beat Grayson Waller in the first round, he lost to Kevin Owens next.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see if the former NXT Champion joins forces with Lashley and makes SmackDown his home.

