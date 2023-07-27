Bobby Lashley calls out Batista for a match? 4 feuds for The Animal one last time in WWE

WWE fans know Batista as one of the company's top stars throughout most of the 2000s and throughout various points in the 2010s. Beyond John Cena, it could be argued that The Animal was the top babyface in the entire promotion.

Batista won multiple world titles and even captured tag team gold in the company. While he retired in 2019, he remains in the spotlight as a famous actor best known for his role as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Could Batista return to World Wrestling Entertainment despite his retirement? That's what many fans are hoping for after a top modern star sent a major challenge his way. Of course, there's been no word on if the match may actually happen.

This article will look at four possible feuds for the future Hall of Famer if he were to return for one more run. This includes the very man who laid out the challenge, a part-time legend, and the future of the industry. Who could Batista potentially fight?

Below are four feuds for The Animal one last time in WWE.

#4. Bobby Lashley has challenged Batista

The most obvious choice is Bobby Lashley, who made it clear he wants to fight Batista. The All Mighty recently threw out the challenge to The Animal for a dream match.

Lashley is a multi-time WWE Champion. He's been a dominant force, having held numerous other belts across various promotions. He has also succeeded in amateur boxing, amateur wrestling, and mixed martial arts.

The two stars were briefly on SmackDown together over a decade and a half ago when Lashley was quite new to pro wrestling. If Batista returns to WWE, it would be interesting to see two established veterans throwing hands, trading Spears, and surprising the audience.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Batista is a dream feud

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a devastating force of nature. He first joined WWE's main roster in 2002 and quickly rose to the top, winning a world title at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, he left the company in 2004 but returned over a decade ago.

Batista also started his main roster WWE career in 2002. While The Beast was billed as The Next Big Thing and rose to immediate superstardom, The Animal was busy spending his time as a deacon. He eventually found Evolution and rose to the top, but it was after Lesnar was long gone from the company.

Due to when Batista's rise was, The Beast and The Animal never had the proper confrontation many fans would like to see. What could happen when two absolute beasts clash? If the former world champion comes out of retirement for a bout with the part-timer, fans may get to find out.

#2. Randy Orton could return to WWE

Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of WWE's most decorated athletes. He has won virtually every title available to him. The Viper has even headlined WrestleMania. Unfortunately, he's been absent for over a year due to a serious back injury.

The Viper and The Animal are all too familiar with each other. They were both members of Evolution alongside Ric Flair and Triple H. When Randy was kicked out of the group, Batista often fought against The Legend Killer.

Batista and Randy's relationship has been up and down, but one last feud between the Ruthless Aggression Era legends could be exciting. Randy will first need to return from his back injury for this to happen. When he's back, however, The Viper may strike a returning WWE legend.

#1. Bron Breakker could use the rub

Bron Breakker is currently a star on WWE NXT. He has been with the company for just a few years now but has managed to dominate both NXT 2.0 and the white & gold version of the brand. He's even a two-time NXT Champion.

Bron and Batista have no obvious ties outside of their similar personas and fighting style. Both WWE stars are explosive and hit powerful Spears. They also both have short fuses and can snap if provoked.

Batista returning to feud with and ultimately losing to an up-and-coming star like Bron Breakker could be what sets the second-generation superstar up for greatness.

If he retires Batista for a second time, his legacy will immediately be intact. From there, Bron would just need to keep building it.

