"I'm still numb" - Bobby Lashley comments on winning WWE Championship in emotional Instagram post

Bobby Lashley has taken to Instagram to comment on his sensational WWE Championship victory over The Miz last night on RAW.

In a lengthy and emotional post, the new WWE Champion explored some of the feelings he's been experiencing since winning the title, expressed his desire to thank his friends and fans, and let the world know that he intends to have a long and successful championship reign.

Here's what Bobby Lashley had to say on Instagram:

It's clear that Bobby Lashley is very thankful to finally have captured his first world title in WWE. But the win didn't come easy last night. After attempting to worm his way out of the championship match multiple times, it was up to Shane McMahon to demand The Miz stand and fight Bobby Lashley, as a good champion should.

For extra measure, McMahon made the title match a Lumberjack match, giving Miz virtually no chance to escape Lashley's clutches. In the end, Miz would succumb to The Hurt Lock, awarding the title to the All Mighty.

Bobby Lashley wins his first world title sixteen years after his WWE debut

Nobody tries to put you right THROUGH the ring quite like Bobby Lashley.



Congrats, @fightbobby!



Now, get a cat already and you’ll be on the absolute top of the world. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) March 2, 2021

When he first debuted in WWE back in late 2005, big things were predicted for Bobby Lashley. And while he did enjoy a measure of success, he never quite reached the pinnacle of the company. He would challenge for a world title on numerous occasions, including a well-received match against then-WWE Champion John Cena at The Great American Bash.

His fame and popularity reached new heights when he was featured in the 'Battle of the Billionaires' match between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. However, Lashley would be released from his WWE contract in 2008.

As well as wrestling for multiple other promotions upon his release, including title wins in TNA, Lashley would also enjoy a successful MMA career, amassing an impressive record of 15-2.

Now that he is back home in WWE and has finally reached the mountain top, fans can likely look forward to Bobby Lashley featuring in the main event of WrestleMania.