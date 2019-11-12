Bobby Lashley reveals his dream NXT opponent ahead of Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Lashley wants to "raid" NXT and SmackDown

Ahead of WWE Live in Glasgow, I had the pleasure of chatting with former Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

With this year's Survivor Series making history as the first ever to feature NXT Superstars as part of the war for brand supremacy, I had to ask the former United States Champion which NXT and SmackDown Superstars he'd choose to go up against if given the opportunity.

With Survivor Series around the corner, we’re seeing a lot more fluidity between the RAW, SmackDown and NXT rosters with everyone battling for brand supremacy.

Let’s do some fantasy booking. Dream match time, who would you like to go up against on both rosters?

LIO!

[Bobby Lashley laughs]

Because, you know, there's something there. There's something there. Of course, Lio can't just wrestle me by himself because I'm now contradicting everything that I said before but he needs a plan and ultimately he needs to execute that plan.

Here's the thing, there are a bunch of other people I don't want to start pointing out different people because that will turn into a point of, "Oh! Bobby called him out," and I don't want that to be...

[Bobby Lashley starts to speak then stops himself]

I'm going to leave it with Lio. On the same token, I think this Survivor Series is could turn out to be something really cool if they have the right teams. I would like to see the teams who compete. The RAW team, it's like, "Who are you picking for the RAW team? Are you picking the guys that you know are going to win the match for you or are we back to, "Oh, this guy's cool, he might be popular, he might make the match look cool."

Then NXT and SmackDown, I don't know how they're going to put those matches together. I think it's, "This looks cool, this looks cool."

If they do that, it's still going to work because we have a lot of people on each of the brands that it's like, "Man, if this stuff goes down like it went down before, it would be cool."

I wish we could build it up a little more because we haven't had the chance to raid SmackDown or raid NXT, and I want to raid both of those. I want to get in the face of some of these guys and see what's up!

I'm interested in Survivor Series. They might need to do Survivor Series and then maybe a second Survivor Series because there might be a little bit too much to put into one show!

Meanwhile, I also asked Lashley about his pairing with Lio Rush, and which celebrity he'd take on if he could choose anyone from outside of wrestling.

Thanks to WWE for setting up the chat with Bobby Lashley.

