Bobby Lashley gives his honest opinion on Rusev

Lashley and Rusev

RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley will be taking on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Backlash 2020 PPV. Lashley recently had a chat with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, and the former Intercontinental Champion discussed a wide variety of topics.

Lashley was involved in a love triangle storyline with Lana and Rusev for months on end. He was asked about his thoughts on Rusev, who was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go by the company as part of a cost-cutting measure amidst the coronavirus crisis.

Here's what Lashley had to say about Rusev:

And with Rusev, you know how it is in this business, people come and people go. But with Rusev, I don’t think anyone is debating this: Rusev is an incredible talent. I loved working with him, [a] great guy across the board. I don’t know what transpired with that – with him leaving – don’t really know. But if it’s back with the WWE or wherever he goes, he’s going to be a superstar. The guy is a superstar.

Bobby Lashley was involved in a major angle with Lana and Rusev for several months

Lashley joined forces with Lana on the WWE RAW Premiere last year, when the duo interrupted the Universal title match between Rusev and Seth Rollins. Ever since then, both Lana and Lashley engaged in a feud with Rusev, which saw Lana divorcing The Bulgarian Brute and marrying Lashley.

Throughout the rivalry, Lashley dominated Rusev on most occasions. A returning Liv Morgan was later put into the storyline, leading to a Mixed Tag Team match, which Lana and Lashley won. Rusev spent the final few weeks of his WWE run out of action and was released from the company on April 15, 2020.

Rusev is currently quite active on Twitch, where he chats with fans and plays games regularly. It remains to be seen where Rusev ends up landing.