Bobby Lashley reveals what Braun Strowman is like off-screen, why he loves working with him (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 12 Nov 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE

Lashley and Strowman have had many different types of battles

Ahead of WWE Live in Glasgow, I had the pleasure of chatting with two-time Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

Since returning to WWE, Lashley has been involved in several colossal clashes, perhaps none more so than the one against The Monster Among Men, so I had to ask The Dominator what it was like to work with Braun Strowman, and what he's like backstage.

Two of my favourite segments you've ever been in, bear with me, as they are kind of related - was, firstly, your car flip, and the other was with a man notorious for doing car flips, and that was your Arm Wrestling Match!

I think it was one of the most entertaining segments I've ever seen. What was it like working with Braun Strowman and what's he like as a person to be around?

He is exactly as you see him.

"BRAUN!"

He is loud, he is big, he is strong. Shoots guns, drinks beer. He is exactly his character, and he's strong as hell.

I actually enjoyed that segment, too, man. I enjoyed doing something with Braun because, to me, I look at him, and it's a fight. I look in his face, I call him a b***h and he looks at me, he's like, "Do you wanna fight?" I'm like, "Yeah, I wanna fight!"

It's like, "YES!" It's like, "FINALLY someone that wants me to fight them! I can hit him as hard as I want to!"

I liked it. It was exciting. It's good working with Braun, man. Braun is just one of those guys that, no matter what he does, he brings a lot to it.

Kids see him come out, they go, "Oh, my God." People see him come out and he's this massive person, so I enjoyed it and I think the Arm Wrestling Match kind of set some records with the YouTube channel with WWE - so it was a cool experience.

[Note: The video currently has 34.5 million views on YouTube]

Meanwhile, I also asked Lashley about his pairing with Lio Rush, which celebrity he'd take on if he could choose anyone from outside of wrestling, and which NXT star would be his dream opponent at Survivor Series.

Thanks to WWE for setting up the chat with Bobby Lashley.

