What is Bobby Lashley's annual salary in WWE?

Bobby Lashley achieved almost everything in his first run with WWE, from winning the United States Championship to being the third African American World Champion in the company's history. Not to forget, he represented Donald Trump in a huge match at WrestleMania 23, fighting Vince McMahon's representative, Umaga, in what was famously known as the Battle of Billionaires.

However, after being released from the wrestling entertainment behemoth in 2008, Bobby Lashley took himself to another level, pursuing a career in MMA. Coming off his successful runs from MMA and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, Lashley returned to WWE in 2018.

While there were many downs in his second WWE run, an association with MVP led to Lashley achieving what he always deserved — the WWE Championship.

Bobby Lashley's title win earlier this year made him the second superstar in pro wrestling history to have won the WWE, ECW, and TNA/IMPACT World Heavyweight Championships.

How much does Bobby Lashley earn in WWE?

There have been many questions about Lashley's annual salary since his return to the WWE in 2018. Based on reports, we can say that Bobby Lashley earns a base salary of $1 million. This base salary doesn't include bonuses and royalties that WWE Superstars get from merchandise sales.

On his part, the current WWE Champion has proved his worth to the company by putting on classics and carrying RAW on his shoulders (with Drew McIntyre) during the Thunderdome era.

Having successfully defended the championship against Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley will now fight WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at SummerSlam on August 21.

MVP's excellent mic skills have got fans hyped up for what will be one intense bout at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Who do you think should walk out of the pay-per-view as the WWE Champion?

