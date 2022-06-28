"Bring all you got" - Bobby Lashley sends warning to current Champion ahead of Money in the Bank

The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley has sent a powerful warning to the United States Champion, Theory, ahead of their clash at Money In The Bank. The two Superstars have been feuding over the last few weeks on RAW.

This even featured a pose-down between Theory and The Almighty, which ended with the US Champ spraying oil in Lashley's face. Bobby managed to get his revenge on last week's RAW by getting Theory with a spray of his own and swiping the US Title belt. Lashley then dangled the championship above Theory as he tried to get it back.

Now, The Almighty has taken to social media to send a clear message to the United States Champion. In the post, Bobby attached two pictures of himself during previous US Title runs, promising to add a third. He also dared Theory to bring his A-game at Money In The Bank.

"Bring all you got and then some @_Theory1. Don’t let your mouth write a check you can’t cash!!" Lashley wrote.

Theory has been teasing a program with John Cena, who is scheduled to return on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Fans react to Bobby Lashley's tweet

The WWE Universe has also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Lashley's post.

One shared a GIF of Bobby Lashley jumping through a cage onto Umaga on a 2007 episode of ECW.

Another fan was complimentary of Lashley's youthful appearance. Noting that the only difference was a lack of facial hair.

One fan, seemingly sick of Theory's US Title reign, begged Lashley to win the belt.

Another made his thoughts on the upcoming match very clear.

It will be interesting to see if Bobby Lashley can dethrone Theory at Money In The Bank.

