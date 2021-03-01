Opinion: Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar should be the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37

The main event of the Elimination Chamber PPV saw Drew McIntyre successfully defending his WWE Championship inside the eponymous structure. McIntyre outlasted five former WWE Champions in Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston to retain his title. Following the match, McIntyre was sneak-attacked by Bobby Lashley, who had lost his Unites States Championship to Riddle earlier in the night.

The All Mighty unloaded on the WWE Champion and laid him out with a devastating spear before catching him in The Hurt Lock. Bobby Lashley's attack on McIntyre allowed The Miz to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract and walk out of Elimination Chamber as the new WWE Champion. As expected, Miz's win prompted a mixed response from fans.

Some fans were relieved at the sight of The Miz finally getting his due. But a large portion of fans were agitated at the company for having McIntyre drop the title.

Following Elimination Chamber, rumors began circulating about The Miz's reign being a short one. Some reports have suggested that The Awesome One wasn't even in the mix for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

It’s that time of year- LOTS of misinformation b/w sources, which happens around WM. However, from source:



WWE Title match- The Miz is

not scheduled to be involved.



As of now, Bobby Lashley IS. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 22, 2021

Well, all those reports might turn out to be true. Before cashing in the MITB contract at Elimination Chamber, The A-Lister was seen talking to MVP of The Hurt Business. It wouldn't be a stretch to assume that MVP convinced Bobby Lashley to attack McIntyre.

Last week's RAW kicked off with The Miz's WWE Championship celebration. However, it was interrupted by Bobby Lashley and MVP. Lashley reminded Miz that he wouldn't be WWE Champion if it weren't for him. He demanded a title shot from The A-Lister, which the latter refused.

The night ended up with Lashley defeating Braun Strowman to secure a WWE Championship match against The Miz this week on RAW.

Bobby Lashley has been on an absolute warpath over the past few weeks. While he did lose the US Title to Riddle at Elimination Chamber, he wasn't the one pinned in the match. The loss to Riddle seems to have lit a fire under Lashley as he took out his frustration on Drew McIntyre.

Advertisement

At this point, The Miz dropping the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley seems to be the likely direction that WWE intends to take. All the signs point towards a clash between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

The idea of Lashley vs McIntyre does sound interesting. But WWE could've made the match without McIntyre dropping the title at Elimination Chamber. The duo has faced off against one another at Backlash, where McIntyre came out on top.

However, putting McIntyre back in the WWE title picture straight away might not make the most sense. He held the title for almost a year and was the face of the brand in 2020. He has already established himself as a main-event star.

If Bobby Lashley does end up winning the WWE Title, he should be facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37

GIVE ME BOBBY LASHLEY VS BROCK LESNAR !!!!!#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/m7QgbEs333 — SleeplessScotty33 (@ScottyStyles33) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

It's been almost a year since we saw Lesnar inside a WWE ring. There has been a lot of talk about Lesnar's current status with WWE. As of writing, Lesnar hadn't signed with the company following the expiration of his previous contract.

WrestleMania 37 will be the first WWE event in over a year to have paid fans in attendance. Vince McMahon & Co. need some big-money matches for ' The Showcase of the Immortals.'

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar Lesnar is one of those matches which screams big money. Who wouldn't want to see arguably two of the baddest men in the company lock horns at WrestleMania?

Lashley and Lesnar's careers have paralleled each other. They were signed by WWE, following successful stints as collegiate wrestlers. WWE strapped rockets on their backs once they arrived in the company.

They have held Championship gold outside WWE (Lesnar in New Japan and Lashley in TNA/ IMPACT). And most importantly, they both have tasted success in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

While Lesnar is undoubtedly the most recognized name of the two, Bobby Lashley has a better MMA record than The Beast Incarnate. However, Lashley's stint as a Heavyweight in Bellator meant that he didn't get the mainstream attention that Lesnar did in the UFC.

Ever since returning to the company in 2018, Bobby Lashley has vied for a match against Lesnar on numerous occasions. He even cited it to be one of the reasons why he agreed to return to the company in the first place.

Advertisement

A match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is something fans have been wanting to see for a while now. But, Lashley's booking combined with the lack of creative direction for the former United States Champion led to fans almost giving up on it.

But, the company has done a pretty good job in rebuilding Bobby Lashley over the past year. Lashley's alliance with MVP and the formation of ' The Hurt Business' has been one of the brightest spots in an otherwise dull year for the red brand.

Bobby Lashley's booking combined with his current placement in the card is enough to indicate that a potential match against Lesnar might not be a distant dream.

Timing is crucial when it comes to these dream matches. Once one of these Superstars is past their prime, these mega bouts fail to live up to the lofty fan expectations. We have seen such instances play out numerous times in WWE over the past few years.

If WWE is serious about putting the WWE Championship on Bobby Lashley, there wouldn't be a better opponent for him at WrestleMania than The Beast Incarnate. Lashley vs Lesnar is tailor-made for a big stage like WrestleMania.

Do you want to see these two collide at the Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments.