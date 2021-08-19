"Dude, you are pissing me off" - Top WWE star warns Goldberg

Goldberg is set to fight Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. With only a few days left before their title match goes down, Lashley has made some interesting comments about his opponent.

During a recent media call, the WWE Champion spoke to The Hindustan Times in character and highlighted the level of animosity between him and Goldberg. Lashley was asked about the possibility of tapping out Goldberg with the Hurt Lock.

He noted that the main objective is to make a "huge statement" to the WCW icon, irrespective of how that goal is accomplished.

"Right now, Goldberg has got to the point where 'dude, you are pissing me off,'" said Bobby Lashley. "For me it's not going to be from the point of breaking some kind of record of making him tap our or something like that. But what I want to do is make a huge statement to Goldberg and let him know what I am all about."

Lashley doesn't think Goldberg is ready to face him at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

"Whether it's tapping him out, whether it's hurting him, or whether it's putting him away - I am going to make a huge statement on Goldberg at SummerSlam and let him know that you don't just get to come out and challenge The All Mighty." Lashley continued, "You gotta make your mind up, you gotta be prepared, and I don't think he is ready for it."

MVP is advertised to be in Bobby Lashley's corner at the upcoming pay-per-view. Lashley recently spoke about why MVP is the perfect manager for him, and you can check out his full comments in the video embedded below:

Could Goldberg break a huge record at WWE SummerSlam?

Bobby Lashley is currently in his mid-40s, while his SummerSlam opponent is one of the oldest current WWE Superstars at the age of 54.

If Goldberg defeats Lashley this Saturday, he will become the oldest superstar to have ever held the WWE Championship. Vince McMahon is the current record-holder for the same. He won the title at 54 years and 21 days old on a SmackDown episode back in 1999.

It’s been a long time coming @Goldberg. Unfortunately for you, you’re in my way to becoming the best @WWE Champion of all time.



See you Saturday. #AllMightyEra #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/C9KpB1imyS — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) August 17, 2021

Leave your predictions for Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg in the comments section below!

Edited by Kaushik Das